Desperately searching for their first victory since earning promotion to the Championship, Portsmouth have been handed a double injury boost ahead of their game against Queens Park Rangers this weekend.

Portsmouth injury news

Any dream that Pompey could potentially follow in the footsteps of Ipswich Town have been ruthlessly brought to a crashing halt. Instead of a miraculous achievement, the newly promoted side currently look destined to complete an instant return to League One, having accumulated just five points and failed to win any of their first nine Championship games so far this season.

John Mousinho has of course got plenty of credit in the bank after securing promotion from League One last season, but that may not stop the pressure from mounting, especially against fellow strugglers QPR this weekend. The London club sit just one place above Portsmouth in the relegation zone, ahead of Pompey by just two points, to highlight just how important this weekend's meeting is for both sides. With that in mind, those at Fratton Park have at least been handed a major double injury boost.

As reported by Portsmouth News, Callum Lang is now back in training and in line to return for the first time in three Championship games against QPR alongside Kusini Yengi this weekend.

The two forwards should hand Mousinho a much-needed boost, especially Lang who's scored three goals from six league starts so far this season. Yengi, meanwhile, could make his first appearance since mid-September in a 3-0 defeat against West Bromwich Albion.

Having scored just three goals in their last five games, the return of Portsmouth's £5,000-a-week man should signal relief around Fratton Park in what Mousinho will hope makes a vital difference in his side's pursuit of three points against QPR.

"Strong" Lang vital to Portsmouth survival

If Lang's importance hasn't already been proved in abundance this season, then the forthcoming run of fixtures should highlight it for all to see. The forward was one of the key men Portsmouth's promotion last season, scoring seven goals and assisting a further three, and has already almost scored half of the amount he managed in that last campaign despite his side's struggles.

Mousinho is well aware of the role that Lang plays too, telling reporters via Portsmouth News after his striker scored twice against Leeds United earlier this season: "He struggled a bit when he came back into the side (after injury) but he has looked every inch that (first) Callum Lang over pre-season. He’s looked sharp and strong.

"I am probably more pleased with the second goal for Callum because of the pressure he was under. I know the first goal was a better strike, but look at the pressure he was under for the second.

"It took 2-3 minutes to take the penalty and a huge amount of pressure. He got the ball, he wanted it, and that’s leadership we’re really grateful to have in Callum."

Now, with QPR awaiting, Lang will be desperate to return with a bang.