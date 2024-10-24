Amid their recent struggles, Portsmouth have had their misery compiled by three fresh injury doubts who are now facing a race to be fit enough to square off against Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

Portsmouth injury news

After earning promotion from League One, Pompey would have been full of optimism that they've got enough to stay put in England's second tier. Just 11 games in, however, and that optimism has evaporated with John Mousinho's side sitting rock bottom of the Championship. Some hope may have been restored when they defeated Queens Park Rangers, but Portsmouth have since been returned to reality in brutal fashion by fellow strugglers Cardiff City.

On the end of a 2-0 defeat, Portsmouth must pick themselves up and go again against Sheffield Wednesday as soon as Friday in what should be seen as another winnable game. Pick up three points against the Owls and Pompey will even find themselves out of the relegation zone if results go their way. That said, they have already been handed a triple blow in pursuit of those three points.

As confirmed by Mousinho and reported by the Star, Paddy Lane, Jordan Williams and Nico Schmid are all doubts to face Sheffield Wednesday on Friday after all three were forced off with injuries against Cardiff.

Mousinho provided an update on the trio, telling reporters: "Paddy has done something to his Achilles and Jordan took a nasty knock to the hip flexor in the challenge that somehow saw Cardiff awarded a free-kick... Nico got a whack to the head when they scored their second goal and had blurred vision, so we took him off.”

Ahead of a crucial relegation six-pointer against Sheffield Wednesday, Pompey will particularly miss mainstays Williams and Lane in what is now an uphill battle towards victory.

More frustration for Portsmouth

Losing three players in one game due to injury almost sums up Portsmouth's fortunes so far this season, with those at Fratton Park currently hurtling straight back down to League One. Mousinho's hope will be to at least get Williams and Lane back fit and firing as soon as possible - perhaps even after his side's game against the Owls on Friday.

Both have started eight of Portsmouth's 11 Championship games so far this season, highlighting their importance under Mousinho. If Lane, in particlar, can return from his current knock with a bang, then his side's survival chances will undoubtedly increase. Playing a vital part in promotion last season, the winger scored 12 goals and assisted another seven in League One, but has so far failed to replicate that output in the Championship.

Following Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth take a trip to Hull City before then facing Plymouth Argyle. Truth be told, the next three games are the kind that Mousinho's side must be earning points from. Further defeats would leave even the most optimistic Portsmouth fan fearing the worst in what could prove to be a make-or-break run in the coming weeks.