Portugal - spearheaded by a now veteran Cristiano Ronaldo - will once again head into this summer's European Championship as one of the leading candidates to lift the trophy, having emerged as one of the continent's standout nations in recent times.

In truth, such a status has not always been bestowed upon the country, even with glittering figures like Eusebio of the past, with it arguably having been the Ronaldo era that has brought out their best over the last 20 years or so.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid icon was at the epicentre of Portugal's success at Euro 2016, but how does their overall record in the competition look? Here is a list of every European Championship campaign, with a detailed look at the tournaments they qualified for.

Portugal's record at European Championships Year Stage reached 1960 Failed to qualify 1964 Failed to qualify 1968 Failed to qualify 1972 Failed to qualify 1976 Failed to qualify 1980 Failed to qualify 1984 Semi-finals 1988 Failed to qualify 1992 Failed to qualify 1996 Quarter-finals 2000 Semi-finals 2004 Runners-up 2008 Quarter-finals 2012 Semi-finals 2016 Winners 2020 Round of 16

Euro 1984

Portugal go close in first Euros adventure

Portugal results at Euro 1984 Round Opponent Result Goalscorers Group stage West Germany D 0-0 N/A Group stage Spain W 1-0 Sousa Group stage Romania W 1-0 Nene Semi-final France L 2-3 Jordao (2)/ Domergue (2), Platini

Aside from reaching the last four of the World Cup in England in 1966, Portugal had a relatively meagre record of qualifying for tournament football up until the 1980s, with Euro 1984 having been their first taste of the continental competition.

In an event which comprised just eight teams at the time, the debutants finished second in a group containing West Germany, Spain and Romania, drawing their opening two fixtures before securing a late 1-0 win over the latter side to seal progression.

That set up a semi-final showdown with hosts France at the Stade Velodrome, with a Michel Platini-inspired side eventually running out 3-2 winners after 120 minutes, following a thrilling extra-time that produced three goals. So close, yet so far...

Euro 1996

Poborsky magic denies Portugal semi-final spot

Portugal results at Euro 1996 Round Opponent Result Goalscorers Group stage Denmark D 1-1 Sa Pinto/ B.Laudrup Group stage Turkey W 1-0 Couto Group stage Croatia W 3-0 Figo, Joao Pinto, Domingos Quarter-final Czech Republic L 0-1 Poborsky

30 years on from losing to Sir Alf Ramsey's eventual champions in '66, Portugal returned to England in search of another lengthy tournament run, having missed out on the previous two European Championships after failing to qualify.

It all started so well in '96, with Portugal going unbeaten in the group stage to finish top of the pile, drawing 1-1 with holders Denmark in the opening game, before defeating Turkey and Croatia without conceding a single goal.

Those early heroics set up a quarter-final clash with the Czech Republic for Luis Figo and co, yet it was all to end in heartbreak as Karel Poborsky's delicious second-half lob sealed a 1-0 win for the eventual finalists.

Euro 2000

Portugal bow out in disgrace after heated semi-final clash

Portugal results at Euro 2000 Round Opponent Result Goalscorers Group stage England W 3-2 Figo, Joao Pinto, Nuno Gomes/ Scholes, McManaman Group stage Romania W 1-0 Costinha Group stage Germany W 3-0 Conceicao (3) Quarter-final Turkey W 2-0 Nuno Gomes (2) Semi-final France L 1-2 Nuno Gomes/ Henry, Zidane (p)

By the time Euro 2000 came around, Portugal were emerging as major players on the international scene, boasting a dazzling forward line that included the likes of Figo, Rui Costa and Nuno Gomes.

After sweeping a tough-looking group including both England and Germany - current Porto boss Sergio Conceicao scoring a hat-trick against the latter - the winning machine then saw off Turkey to reach the last four, where World champions France lay in wait.

Despite taking an early lead through the prolific Gomes, there was to be yet more semi-final heartbreak, with goals from Thierry Henry and a last-gasp Zinedine Zidane penalty in extra-time sending Les Bleus into the showpiece.

Cue a mass headloss from those of a Portuguese persuasion, with one-time Liverpool man Abel Xavier among a trio to be handed lengthy suspensions by UEFA for confronting the referee following the decisive spot-kick decision. Fiery.

Euro 2004

Hosts' fairytale run ends in Greek tragedy

Portugal results at Euro 2004 Round Opponent Result Goalscorers Group stage Portugal L 1-2 Ronaldo/ Karagounis, Basinas Group stage Russia W 2-0 Maniche, Rui Costa Group stage Spain W 1-0 Nuno Gomes Quarter-final England D 2-2 (6-5 on pens) Postiga, Rui Costa/ Owen, Lampard Semi-final Netherlands W 2-1 Ronaldo, Maniche/ Andrade (og) Final Greece L 0-1 Charisteas

The stage looked set. On home soil - and bolstered by the emergence of a teenage Ronaldo - Portugal's 'Golden Generation' appeared on course to end their long-awaited quest for a major trophy.

The hosts topped the group yet again courtesy of victories over Russia and neighbours Spain, albeit while having intriguingly slipped up in the opening game against an unfancied Greece side - a foreshadowing, perhaps?

Another tournament match-up with England at the quarter-final stage inevitably led to penalty shootout heartbreak for the Three Lions, before a place in the showpiece was secured after seeing off the Netherlands in normal time.

Facing off against surprise package, Greece, there surely appeared to be only one winner, yet the footballing Gods were in a cruel and wicked mood - Angelos Charisteas' second-half strike capping one of the most remarkable upsets of any era.

Euro 2008

Ronaldo fails to inspire amid early exit

Portugal results at Euro 2008 Round Opponent Result Goalscorers Group stage Turkey W 2-0 Pepe, Meireles Group stage Czech Republic W 3-1 Sionko/ Deco, Ronaldo, Quaresma Group stage Switzerland L 2-0 Yakin Quarter-final Germany L 2-3 Nuno Gomes, Postiga/ Schweinsteiger, Klose, Ballack

An emerging star in '04, Ronaldo was very much at the front and centre of the side by the time Euro 2008 came around, with a nation's hopes pinned on his relatively young shoulders.

Once again, Portugal came out on top in a competitive group, albeit with a 2-0 defeat to Switzerland in the final game indicating that it was perhaps not going to go all their own way this time around.

Unfortunately for 'CR7' and co, their hopes of avenging their disappointment of four years earlier came to an abrupt halt in the last eight, coming out second best in a 3-2 thriller with eventual runners-up, Germany.

Euro 2012

Ronaldo decision backfires amid shootout heartbreak

Portugal results at Euro 2012 Round Opponent Result Goalscorers Group stage Germany L 0-1 Gomez Group stage Denmark W 3-2 Bendtner (2)/ Pepe, Postiga, Varela Group stage Netherlands W 2-1 Ronaldo (2)/ Van der Vaart Quarter-final Czech Republic W 1-0 Ronaldo Semi-final Spain D 0-0 (L 4-2 on pens) N/A

Euro 2012 certainly didn't get off the best of starts for Ronaldo and co, with Portugal beginning the tournament how they ended the previous one four years earlier - losing to the Germans.

After overcoming a stubborn Denmark side - spearheaded by a certain Nivklas Bendtner, it was the final group game where they truly hit their groove, Ronaldo bagging a brace to see off Holland, before netting the only goal in the last four against the Czech Republic.

The subsequent tense encounter with reigning champions Spain - who were in search of a third major trophy in a row - went all the way to the dreaded penalty shoot-out following a cagey goalless draw.

Ronaldo stood waiting to take what he dreamed of being the 'glory' fifth penalty, only to see his side bow out before he could step up himself, with Joao Moutinho and Bruno Alves failing to convert.

Euro 2016

Portugal results at Euro 2016 Round Opponent Result Goalscorers Group stage Iceland D 1-1 Nani/ Bjarnason Group stage Austria D 0-0 N/A Group stage Hungary D 3-3 Gera, Dzsudzsák (2)/ Nani, Ronaldo (2) Round of 16 Croatia W 1-0 Quaresma Quarter-final Poland D 1-1 (W) Lewandowski/ Sanches Semi-final Wales W 2-0 Ronaldo, Nani Final France W 1-0 Eder

At last, Euro 2016 saw Portugal right the wrongs of 2004, going one step further to clinch the trophy in Paris.

Under the watchful eye of manager Fernando Santos, it is fair to say that while still blessed with talent, the side was a far cry from the days of the 'Golden Generation', even with the mighty Ronaldo in tow.

After scraping through the group as one of the best third-place sides, it actually took until the semi-final stage for the eventual champions to win a game in normal time, having seen off Wales in the last four.

Facing host nation France in the final, disaster struck as Ronaldo was forced off with injury after 25 minutes, making an already sizeable task even tougher. With the skipper roaring his teammates on from the sidelines, however, up stepped unlikely hero, Eder to seal the win in extra-time. Euphoric.

Euro 2020

Holders sent for an early bath in Seville

Portugal results at Euro 2020 Round Opponent Result Goalscorers Group stage Hungary W 3-0 Guerreiro, Ronaldo, Ronaldo (pen) Group stage Germany L 2-4 Ronaldo, Jota/ Dias (og), Guerreiro (og), Havertz, Gosens Group stage France D 2-2 Ronaldo (2 pens)/ Benzeman (pen), Benzema Round of 16 Belgium L 0-1 T. Hazard

Five years on from lifting the trophy, Portugal produced a relatively limp defensive of their crown in the belated tournament in 2021, having crashed out in the first knockout round.

The holders had been part of an undoubted 'Group of Death' that included both France and Germany, eventually progressing in third place with that man Ronaldo remarkably netting five times in those opening three games.

Any ambitions of retaining their title were swiftly extinguished in the last-16 following a 1-0 defeat to Belgium in Seville, Thorgan Hazard scoring the game's solitary goal.

Euro 2024

Ronaldo seeking to go out with a bang on his 'last dance'

Portugal fixtures at Euro 2024 Date Opponent Venue 18 June 2024 Czech Republic Leipzig Stadium, Leipzig 22 June 2024 Turkey Westfalenstadion, Dortmund 26 June 2024 Georgia Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen

In what will likely be Ronaldo's last major tournament this summer, can the 39-year-old add another major international honour to his collection?

Just what kind of role the veteran plays under Roberto Martinez remains to be seen, although there is certainly a wealth of talent of available to shoulder the burden, including the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Rafael Leao and Joao Felix.

Having breezed through qualifying with a 100% win ratio - scoring 36 goals and conceding just twice - the 2016 champions will be fancied to go far in the tournament yet again.