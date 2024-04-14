Portugal have had one of the greatest players of all time representing their nation in recent memory in Cristiano Ronaldo, with the forward breaking a number of records.

He is Portugal's top goalscorer of all time and it's no surprise that CR7 also tops the charts for appearances. But who is behind Ronaldo when it comes to caps? Football FanCast has taken a look at the top 20 Portuguese appearance-makers, with a detailed view of the top 10.

All information correct as of 9th April 2024.

Portugal men's most-capped internationals Rank Player Caps 1 Cristiano Ronaldo 206 2 Joao Moutinho 146 3 Pepe 136 4 Luis Figo 127 5 Nani 112 6 Fernando Couto 110 7 Rui Patricio 108 8 Bruno Alves 96 9 Rui Costa 94 10 Ricardo Carvalho 89 =11 Pauleta 88 =11 Bernardo Silva 88 13 Simao 85 14 Joao Pinto 81 =15 Ricardo Quaresma 80 =15 William Carvalho 80 =15 Vitor Baia 80 =18 Nuno Gomes 79 =18 Ricardo 79 20 Raul Meireles 76

Here is a detailed look at Portugal's 10 most-capped players:

10 Ricardo Carvalho

89 caps

Known for his time as a Chelsea player at club level, defender Ricardo Carvalho begins the top 10 countdown with 89 caps.

The first of those came in 2003 and he quickly became a regular at international level. He was also a part of the Euro 2016-winning squad after coming out of retirement.

Carvalho is now back involved with the national side, serving as assistant to manager Roberto Martinez.

9 Rui Costa

94 caps

Also one of Portugal’s top 10 goalscorers of all time, attacking midfielder Rui Costa ended his international career with 94 caps.

He made his senior debut for Portugal in 1993 a few days after his 21st birthday and would go on to play until 2004. Unfortunately for Rui Costa, his last appearance for Portugal would come in the final of Euro 2004, suffering heartbreak against Greece.

8 Bruno Alves

96 caps

Centre-back Bruno Alves represented Portugal at the 2004 Olympic Games, but didn’t make his full international debut until 2007 at the age of 25.

Alves quickly made up for lost time, though, becoming a key member of Portugal’s defensive setup for the next decade. A European Championship winner, Alves called it quits in 2018, four appearances shy of triple figures.

7 Rui Patricio

108 caps

The highest-capped goalkeeper for Portugal, Rui Patricio made his debut for his country at the age of 22 in 2010 and was an ever-present figure over the next decade.

The former Wolves shot-stopper, who is still available for selection now, won 10 or more caps for Portugal in 2012, 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2021. He is no longer first-choice, but will go down as a Portugal legend after helping them win Euro 2016.

6 Fernando Couto

110 caps

Regarded by many as one of Portugal’s greatest defenders, Fernando Couto’s international career lasted 15 years.

It began back in 1990 at the age of 21 after he helped Portugal win the FIFA World Youth Championship a year prior. He was part of the “Golden Generation” and became the first-ever Portugal player to win 100 caps.

5 Nani

112 caps

Former Manchester United winger Nani scored 24 goals and provided 24 assists in his 112 appearances for Portugal.

The first of his caps came in 2006, with his last in 2017, as Nani played in five major tournaments for his country. The last of those, Euro 2016, was certainly the most memorable for the winger, with Nani taking over the captaincy following an injury to Cristiano Ronaldo in the final.

4 Luis Figo

127 caps

Unfortunately, despite winning so much at club level, legendary winger Luis Figo never won a major tournament with Portugal.

The former captain of the “Golden Generation” made his debut for the national side in 1991 and announced his initial retirement in 2004. However, Figo reversed that call a year later, turning out in the 2006 World Cup before once again hanging up his boots.

3 Pepe

136 caps

Centre-back Pepe is now 41 years of age but is still yet to retire, turning out for both FC Porto and Portugal.

On the international stage, Pepe, who could have represented Brazil, made his Portugal debut in 2007 at the age of 24 and went on to become an important part of the national side.

He has turned out in eight major tournaments, becoming the oldest player to score in a World Cup knockout game back in 2022.

2 Joao Moutinho

146 caps

A name which may come as a surprise to some, Joao Moutinho sits second in the all-time appearance chart for Portugal, ending his career with 146 caps.

The former Wolves midfielder made his senior debut for Portugal at 18 and would go on to be a regular until 2022, turning out on 10 or more occasions in eight separate calendar years.

1 Cristiano Ronaldo

206 caps

A record that will arguably never be beaten, Cristiano Ronaldo is the only player to have made more than 200 appearances for a senior international side.

Ronaldo’s career for Portugal began in 2003 at the age of 18, and 21 years later, the iconic striker is still going strong. He’s scored a whopping 128 goals during that time, winning Euro 2016 and captaining his country for large parts of his international career.