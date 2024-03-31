Portugal have had one of the greatest players of all time turning out in red and green over the last 20 years, with Cristiano Ronaldo making his international debut at the age of 18.

The iconic forward helped his country win the European Championship back in 2016 and has been Portugal's record scorer for many years. But who else is on the list? Football FanCast takes a look at the top Portugal goalscorers, with a detailed view of the very best the nation has produced alongside Ronaldo…

All information correct as of 28th March 2024.

Portugal's top male international goalscorers Rank Player Caps Goals 1 Cristiano Ronaldo 206 128 2 Pauleta 87 47 3 Eusebio 64 41 4 Luis Figo 127 32 5 Nuno Gomes 79 29 6 Helder Postiga 71 27 7 Rui Costa 94 26 8 Nani 112 24 =9 Nene 65 22 =9 Joao Pinto 81 22 =9 Simao 85 22 12 Bruno Fernandes 64 20 =13 Andre Silva 53 19 =13 Hugo Almeida 57 19 15 Rui Jordao 43 15 =16 Peyroteo 20 14 =16 Jose Torres 33 14 18 Matateu 27 13 =19 Diogo Jota 36 12 =19 Fernando Gomes 47 12 =19 Sergio Conceicao 56 12

Here is a detailed look at Portugal's top goalscorers:

11 Simao

22 goals (85 caps)

One of three players to have scored 22 times for Portugal, Simao was a winger who played for the likes of Sporting CP, Barcelona, Benfica and Atletico Madrid during his club career.

On the international stage, Simao made his senior debut at the age of 19 in 1998 but missed out on Euro 2000 and the 2002 World Cup. He did go on to feature in the next four major tournaments, though, retiring after the 2010 World Cup.

10 Joao Pinto

22 goals (81 caps)

Physical striker Joao Pinto represented Portugal at Euro 1996, Euro 2000 and the 2002 World Cup, winning 81 caps across an 11-year international career.

Pinto was also known for his aggression and bad tackles as well as his goalscoring, picking up a number of red cards during his career. In fact, he famously hit Argentine referee Angel Sanchez in the 2002 World Cup after he was shown a red card, receiving a six-month suspension as a result.

9 Nene

22 goals (65 caps)

Nene also scored 22 goals for Portugal but did so in fewer appearances than Simao and Pinto. He spent his entire club career with Benfica between 1968 and 1986 and represented Portugal between 1971 and 1984.

The Portuguese Footballer of the Year in 1971, Nene's last goal for his country was his first at a major tournament, coming at Euro 1984 against Romania.

8 Nani

24 goals (112 caps)

Well-known by Manchester United supporters for his nine-year stint at Old Trafford, Nani actually made his debut for Portugal 12 months before his move to England.

The tricky winger provided 24 assists in his 112 caps alongside his 24 goals, and turned out in five major tournaments for his country. The last was the most memorable, though, with Nani captaining Portugal to Euro 2016 glory after Cristiano Ronaldo was forced off injured in the final against France.

7 Rui Costa

26 goals (94 caps)

Rui Costa may have been an attacking midfielder, but still racked up an impressive 26 goals for Portugal in 94 games. Compare this to his club record - 66 goals in 498 appearances - and it shows that Costa was more prolific on the international stage.

The creative Costa made his debut in 1993 and retired in 2004, with his last game for Portugal ending in Euro 2004 heartbreak in the final against Greece.

6 Helder Postiga

27 goals (71 caps)

Helder Postiga scored one of his 27 Portugal goals against England in Euro 2004, with his late equaliser helping his country advance via a penalty shootout.

The former FC Porto and Tottenham striker played in five major tournaments for Portugal and scored in three successive European Championships before retiring in 2014 after a group-stage exit at the World Cup.

5 Nuno Gomes

29 goals (79 caps)

Striker Nuno Gomes, best known for his time at club level with Benfica, made his first Portugal appearance in 1996 and last in 2011, with the forward hitting his prime in 2001 with nine goals in as many games.

His first Portugal goals didn't come until 2000 when he starred at the European Championships, and he even scored four times in one game against Andorra.

4 Luis Figo

32 goals (127 caps)

Hugely successful at club level with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Inter, iconic winger Luis Figo never won a major tournament with Portugal, where he made appearances in 16 successive years between 1991 and 2006.

The former captain got so close in 2004, but suffered defeat in the Euros final to Greece and retired after the tournament. However, he reversed that decision and represented his country at the 2006 World Cup. As well as being Portugal's fourth-highest scorer, Figo also sits fourth for caps behind Pepe, Joao Moutinho and Cristiano Ronaldo.

3 Eusebio

41 goals (64 caps)

A Benfica icon, Eusebio is regarded as one of the greatest players of all time and was nicknamed "O Rei" ("The King"), turning out for Portugal between 1961 and 1973.

He won the Golden Boot at the 1966 World Cup with nine goals and scored 12 of his 41 goals in the same year. Eusebio also won the Ballon d'Or in 1965 and retired from international football at the age of 31.

2 Pauleta

47 goals (87 caps)

Prior to Ronaldo's dominance, Pauleta was the main man for Portugal in front of goal and was even named captain of the national side for a brief period in 2004.

The former Paris Saint-Germain striker led the attack at the 2002 World Cup and Euro 2004, and after also being included in the 2006 World Cup squad, announced his retirement after a fourth-place finish in Germany.

1 Cristiano Ronaldo

128 goals (206 caps)

Cristiano Ronaldo's stats for his country are truly remarkable, scoring an incredible 128 goals in 206 appearances. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid legend is still going strong for his country at the age of 39 while playing his club football for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

After making his international debut as a teenager way back in 2003, Ronaldo has got better with age, hitting double figures for goals in 2013, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has won the European Championship and the Nations League with his country.