Who is Luis Diaz? – Profile

Name: Luis Diaz

Club: FC Porto

Date of Birth: 13 January 1997

Position: Left midfielder, left-winger

LUIS DIAZ – HIS CAREER SO FAR

Luis Diaz is a 23-year-old winger who’s currently playing his football in the Portuguese Liga at FC Porto. Recently, however, his stock seems to be on the rise as the interest from abroad intensified to complement his impressive performances. All of this has fueled speculation of a potential move to the Premier League in the ongoing summer transfer window. But for Diaz, life in football began back in Colombia where he played for a club called Barranquilla.

This was the very among the very first steps towards senior competition and the young winger managed to record 34 appearances for the team, scoring three goals, before he was snatched up by Atletico Junior in 2016. First, however, he had to pass the trial period and would then make his debut in April. It took him only until May to get his first goal as well and it ended up being a match-winner in a tight 2-1 victory over Cucuta Deportivo.

At that time, however, he was still officially part of their youth squad and it wouldn’t be until next year that he would be promoted to the seniors. A year later, he was already a regular part of the lineup and his talents started garnering interest from other clubs. After all, he had scored 19 goals and assisted six across 74 games played for Junior.

Porto came calling in 2019 and that very summer, Diaz was announced as their newest addition, joining the Portuguese side on a long-term, five-year contract as they reportedly beat Zenit Saint Petersburg to the punch, snatching the young forward away. Since that moment, the 23-year-old has enjoyed his stay at his new home, scoring 14 goals and assisting further seven in a total of 50 games played, which is more than just a decent return for someone his age.

Not to mention that Porto are essentially his first ticket to top football and he has embraced it with open arms. For that reason, all of that interest from other European giants, with Premier League side leading the way, doesn’t exactly come as a big surprise to anyone. The youngster is on a steady course towards becoming a star and big offers are just a matter of time.

We’ll have to wait and see where the future takes him.

Transfer latest

At the moment, the most recent transfer news are suggesting Diaz is closely followed by Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur. The London outfit seems to like the winger and would be willing to strike a deal with Porto in the ongoing summer transfer window. All Mourinho has to do now, as other transfer rumours state, is convince Daniel Levy the 23-year-old is indeed worth the investment.

No Tottenham Hotspur transfer news out there are giving us any indication of the possible price tag but seeing how we’re talking about a young talent who’s already highly rated, it’s likely he won’t exactly be cheap.

But a move to the Premier League is surely on the cards as of right now.

PLAYER PROFILE

Even though Diaz is predominantly a wide man, capable of both playing as a left midfielder or a left-winger, he’s been known to operate all across the forward line, even in more central positions. This, of course, makes him extremely versatile and when combined with his eye for goal and good dribbling abilities, it’s easy to see why he’s been attracting the interest of Spurs.

He is a very dynamic player who likes storming down the flank and taking his markers head-on. As a whole, it seems that he’s all about his speed, dribbling and technicality but it doesn’t take long for one to notice the talent and the sheer confidence he radiates on the pitch. And with his youthfulness, potential and energy, he is bound to be one to keep an eye on in the near future.