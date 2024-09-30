Daniel Farke has dropped a positive 10-word update from Leeds United's doctors regarding the injury suffered by key player Ethan Ampadu last weekend.

Leeds handed Ampadu injury blow

The Whites may have picked up an impressive 3-0 win at home to Coventry City on Saturday afternoon, putting them fifth in the Championship table after seven games, but there is of course one big negative from the game. Ampadu picked up a knee injury during the match at Elland Road, eventually having to be replaced Ao Tanaka after trying to continue, leaving Farke sweating over the fitness of arguably one of his most important players.

The Welshman has started all of Leeds' Championship games so far this season, averaging 2.6 tackles per game at the heart of the midfield, proving to be an effective figure in front of the defence, allowing more flamboyant players to work their magic further up the pitch.

In some ways, Ampadu is Leeds' version of Manchester City star Rodri, in terms of playing that disciplined and hugely important defensive midfield role, and Whites supporters will pray that he isn't missing for as long as the Spaniard has been ruled out for, having sustained ACL damage against Arsenal earlier this month.

Leeds doctors believe Ampadu will avoid surgery

Speaking in his pre-Norwich press conference on Monday [via The Yorkshire Evening Post], Farke confirmed that Ampadu won't require knee surgery, having received feedback from club doctors. The Welsh star will miss approximately ten weeks having damaged a ligament in his knee, but Farke's message from the club doctors is a positive one given the other possibilities.

"The doctors have recommended conservative treatment so doesn’t need surgery."

While Leeds are still going to be without Ampadu for a significant length of time, this has to be considered good news overall - not only would surgery force him out for longer this time around, there are also always question marks about players' athleticism after undergoing major knee operations and recoveries.

Farke has made it clear how much he values the Wales international, saying of him last season: "Overall a fantastic season, we are more than happy how he has developed also since we signed him. You couldn’t predict that it would work that smoothly and on this level when we signed him because he had also a few tough, tough years.

"But he’s doing exceptionally well. I think had, especially in the beginning and after I would say game day six, many, many top, top class performances."

Ampadu is still going to be a massive miss over these next 10 weeks or so, but while supporters may find it hard to be positive about the situation, they should be thankful that his return could potentially come before Christmas, rather than long after it.