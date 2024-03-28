Mid-season international breaks feel protracted at the best of times, with the rigours and weight of the club season pausing to make way for interminable and less-important matches. England's recent matches typified this.

Tottenham Hotspur might have welcomed a pause following such a dismal display last time out in the Premier League, losing 3-0 against Fulham at Craven Cottage, but Ange Postecoglou's side can take solace in the fact that they are building something and remain just three points behind Aston Villa in the top four, holding a game in hand.

Much to play for down the N17, and with the international break now dusted, there's no doubt that the heat is going to start rising within English football.

Tottenham know that consistency - more specifically, how consistent they are over the coming weeks - will determine their fate and football heading into the 2024/25 campaign.

The thrashing at Fulham arrived one week after Villa were dismantled in their own backyard, highlighting this lack of balance in garish colour, though with Micky van de Ven sidelined as he was during the club's stained spell throughout November and December, there's a clear pattern.

Tottenham's rehearsed fluency and spark under Postecoglou is knocked off-kilter with the Dutch defender's dynamism left on the sidelines. Radu Dragusin, signed from Genoa for £27m in January, earned his maiden start in his peer's absence. He didn't do well.

Why Micky van de Ven is so important for Spurs

Dragusin, aged 21, is a talented centre-back and earned praise for his "complete" and "dominant" displays in Italy by talent scout Jacek Kulig, with Spurs beating off competition from Bayern Munich for his signature.

But he was exposed against an unrelenting and well-oiled Cottagers vanguard that spoke of the need for adjustment after arriving on English shores, with one analyst noting that he looked "very awkward in possession."

He's not quite diametrically opposed to Van de Ven as far as defensive styles go, but Dragusin does not boast the raw strength and elite athleticism that his peer does - few do, if any, to the same degree.

Indeed, Van de Ven has been noted for his "lightning quick" pace by The Times' Henry Winter and blends this with crisp and intelligent distributions that enhance the squad cohesion and increase the fluidity that Postecoglou's system depends on for survival.

As per FBref, the 22-year-old ranks among the top 3% of centre-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion, the top 1% for successful take-ons and the top 14% for progressive carries per 90, showcasing this impressive collection of qualities.

But Van de Ven won't play every game - hasn't played every game - and Spurs cannot afford to crumble like a tower of cards when one such at the foot is taken away. Dragusin needs time to acclimatise, but Tottenham actually have a player who has been dependable within Postecoglou's system who must now be handed a starting berth once again after impressing for his country this week.

Ben Davies' season in numbers

The man in question is Ben Davies, who signed for Tottenham from Swansea City back in 2014. The Wales international has completed 329 appearances for the club, a few months shy of a decade later, though has only found a starting spot in Postecoglou's team when options have been limited.

Indeed, Davies, a natural left-back, started nine successive Premier League matches in central defence throughout the maudlin period of November and December, with Postecoglou's threadbare squad missing its starring defensive axis.

The 30-year-old ranks among the top 16% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shot-creating actions, the top 15% for progressive passes, the top 11% for progressive carries, the top 18% for tackles and the top 17% for aerial battles won per 90.

In the Premier League, as per Sofascore, Davies has completed 92% of his passes and come out on top in 71% of his ground duels. Not bad.

Aside from Cristian Romero, who starts anyway, Davies is probably the closest emulation to Van de Ven and if the Netherlands international is to miss the forthcoming top-flight clash against Luton Town - this is uncertain right now - Davies must start.

Why Ben Davies deserves more opportunities

Wales were on the cusp of the 2024 European Championships, Robert Page's side had limited Poland to half-chances, zero shots on target, during the all-or-nothing clash for qualification on Tuesday night.

Poland won on penalties, as it were, and the Dragons have been grounded ahead of the summer's furore, but Davies can certainly hold his head high after a stellar performance against Robert Lewandowski and Co, earning a 9/10 match rating by Wales Online's Glen Williams.

Of the left-sided defender, the journalist said: 'Won more than his fair share of duels and beat Lewandowski in the air a few times. Was unlucky to see a headed goal of his ruled out for offside. Was just everywhere. Netted his penalty, too.'

Ben Davies: Stats vs Poland Stat # Minutes played 120' Touches 74 Accurate passes 41/59 (69%) Long balls 5/10 Duels won 6/14 Tackles 2 Clearances 3 Interceptions 1 Stats via Sofascore

Such a display makes it hard for Postecoglou to ignore the Spurs stalwart, surely, and though there has been a fresh face in Dragusin joining the fold in 2024, he flattered to deceive last night and Davies may well deserve another shot.

The £80k-per-week ace has a nice spread of qualities, with his precise ball-playing skills, natural confidence in progression - both with and without the ball - stemming from a career of marauding down the left flank, and though he's not the same as Van de Ven, he replicates some of the stylistic strengths and this could be key heading into the business end.