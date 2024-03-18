Just over one week ago, Tottenham Hotspur brushed Aston Villa aside in a Premier League performance that might be the finest since Ange Postecoglou was appointed last summer.

Spurs' campaign has been characterised by inconsistency, though not quite so precipitously so as the 2022/23 season, where Antonio Conte was sacked and European qualification was left out of reach.

Still, the recent 3-0 defeat against Fulham at Craven Cottage was as bad as any since the Australian's arrival, a big blow in the race for top four.

Heung-min Son was a ghost against the Cottagers, but it's hard to dispute the South Korean as being anything other than an excellent captain since donning the armband last summer.

How Heung-min Son is performing as Spurs captain

Son joined Tottenham from Bayer Leverkusen for about £22m back in 2015 and has since cemented his legacy as one of the Premier League's finest forwards of the modern era, even described as a "world-class player" by his manager earlier in the term.

As per FBref, Son ranks among the top 4% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals scored, the top 12% for assists per 90 and the top 13% for pass completion, underlining his elite efficiency in the final third.

While he was ineffective against Fulham, taking two off-target shots and making just one key pass, the 31-year-old has been immense in the main, with 14 goals and eight assists from 24 starting appearances in the top-flight.

Moreover, the Spurs skipper has completed 84% of his passes and averaged 1.8 key passes per game, as per Sofascore, with his 17 big chances created surpassed only by Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

Premier League 23/24: Big Chances Created # Player Stat 1. Mohamed Salah 19 2. Heung-min Son 17 3. Trent Alexander-Arnold 13 3. Bruno Fernandes 13 3. Bukayo Saka 13 Stats via Premier League

Such a dynamic talent is basically irreplaceable, but Tottenham might have an academy star in the ascendancy who could assume Son's role when the day of his departure arrives.

Damola Ajayi's season in numbers

The lad in question is Damola Ajayi, who is only 18 years old but has been in emphatic form this season, having posted 11 goals and seven assists across 20 appearances.

Principally a right-sided attacker but competent in a centre-forward role and at No. 10, Ajayi has made the leap to the Premier League 2 with great success after earning his stripes with the U18s, bagging three goals and three assists apiece from just three starts, recently netting a late winner as Wayne Burnett's squad beat Middlesbrough and ended a three-game winless run.

Not much has been said of this talented teenager yet but he is sharp and versatile with a quick turn of pace and elegance in his motions in the danger area.

While he will likely be a few years away from earning regular opportunities in Postecoglou's first-team, he might find the perfect partner in James Maddison, with the England international's remarkable playmaking ability serving chances on a platter, and with regularity.

Indeed, Maddison is currently averaging 2.5 key passes per game in the Premier League while completing 87% of his passes, proving that he can place passes for his surging teammates with first-rate precision and technical control.

Postecoglou must keep a close eye on this one, especially given Son's influence will not last forever. When the fated day of the South Korean's leave does arrive, then Ajayi might just be the goalscoring wideman to take the mantle and continue a resurgence that seems to be in its embryonic phase.