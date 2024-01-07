The January transfer window is now officially open for business and Tottenham Hotspur appear to be busy and ready to improve their squad before the end of the month.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that Spurs have a deal in place with RB Leipzig to sign forward Timo Werner on loan until the end of the season.

The Germany international is due to arrive on a temporary basis and the club will have an option to make the move permanent in the summer, although that is not a mandatory clause and he could return to his home country next term.

Romano has since revealed that the attacker's medical has been booked in and Werner is expected to start training with his new teammates this coming week.

The reporter has also stated that the club are in talks over the structure of a deal to sign Romania international Radu Dragusin from Genoa to bolster their options at the heart of their defence.

Spurs transfer news - Matias Soule

Speaking to TVPlay in December, Italian journalist Fabio Santini named Spurs as a possible destination for Juventus youngster Matias Soule in January.

The reporter claimed that the Old Lady would like to cash in on the talented young winger during the winter window and would demand a fee of up to €25m (£21m).

He added that Spurs and fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace are the two clubs that the Italian giants could sell him to this month.

However, Soule is currently on loan to Frosinone until the end of the 2023/24 campaign and it remains to be seen whether or not Juventus will recall him in January in order to sell him now.

The alternative would be that Tottenham, or Palace, are able to secure an agreement for his services this month but they would not bring him in until the summer after his loan with the Serie A side comes to an end.

Ideally, he would be brought in now but Ange Postecoglou could look at it as a project signing and one that they could afford to wait with.

Soule has enjoyed an impressive season on loan with Frosinone and his statistics suggest that he has the quality to arrive as a big upgrade on current Spurs forward Brennan Johnson, which is one argument why it could benefit them to bring him in now.

Tottenham signed the Wales international from Nottingham Forest in the summer transfer window for a fee that The BBC reported could be worth in excess of £45m.

However, the 22-year-old forward has not had the easiest start to life in North London and has a way to go before being able to justify such a significant fee.

Brennan Johnson's season in numbers

The young attacker has not provided consistent quality from the wing despite being provided with plenty of opportunities to impress by Postecoglou.

Johnson has started 14 of his 17 Premier League appearances so far this season for Spurs but has only produced one goal and four assists.

22/23 Premier League Brennan Johnson for Forest (via Sofascore) Expected Goals 8.56 Goals Eight Expected Assists 1.86 Assists Three Sofascore rating 6.70

He has significantly underperformed in front of goal with one strike from an xG (Expected Goals) of 3.39. Heung-min Son, meanwhile, has plundered 12 league goals from 7.12 xG, which shows how much of a difference a lethal finisher can make in the final third.

Johnson ranks within the top 29% of Premier League attacking midfielders and wingers for non-penalty xG (0.29) per 90, but ranks within the bottom 13% for non-penalty goals (0.08) per 90.

This shows that his teammates are providing him with high-quality chances at an impressive rate and he has been unable to make the most of them.

The Welsh ace does have four assists to his name but they have come from 1.81 xA, which shows that his fellow attackers have been clinical with the opportunities that have fallen their way from his passes and crosses.

In fact, Johnson ranks within the bottom 32% of his positional peers for shot-creating actions (3.19) and the bottom 29% for progressive passes (2.60) per 90 this season.

These statistics show that the former Forest star is a wasteful finisher who does not provide an outstanding level of creativity on the wing, which is why Spurs could benefit from landing an upgrade on him this month.

The statistics that show why Soule would be an upgrade on Johnson

Postecoglou could improve his side by signing Soule, who Juventus seemingly want to cash in on, this month, or in the summer after his loan with Frosinone ends.

The 20-year-old whiz, who is two years younger than Johnson, has been in splendid form this season and his statistics suggest that he could offer far more to Spurs from a wide position.

Most similar players to Soule in Men's Big 5 Leagues and European competitions (via FBref) Player Rank Antony 1 Eberechi Eze 2 Jamal Musiala 3 Jude Bellingham 4 Dominik Szoboszlai 5

He has started 17 Serie A matches for Frosinone so far this season and has showcased his clinical nature in front of goal with eight strikes from an xG of 6.43.

This shows that, unlike the current Spurs forward, Soule is ruthless in the final third and is able to make the most of the opportunities that have come his way.

The Argentine youngster, who scout Jacek Kulig claimed can "produce magic", has also displayed his creative talent with five 'big chances' created and 3.02 xA in those 17 league appearances, but has only been rewarded with one assist.

As you can see in the chart above, Soule ranks within the top 6% of Serie A attacking midfielders and wingers for shot-creating actions (5.34) and the top 4% for progressive passes (6.80) per 90 this season.

This shows that the Juventus loanee has the quality to consistently provide a creative threat in the final third, both in terms of directly creating for his teammates with shot-creating actions and passes to progress his team up the pitch from deep positions.

Therefore, Soule could be a big upgrade on Johnson as his statistics suggest that he would offer far more in front of goal as both a scorer and a creator.