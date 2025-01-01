Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou is personally driving a move for a "magical" forward this month, according to a report.

Tottenham set to pursue a forward

Tottenham are eager to get a striker through the doors this month, with Postecoglou keen to bring in competition for Dominic Solanke, and they have now had contact over a potential move for Paris Saint-Germain's Randal Kolo Muani.

Juventus attacking midfielder Nicolo Fagioli has also been offered to the Lilywhites, with the Italian's agents trying to find him a new club, but the deal is yet to get the seal of approval from Postecoglou, which is stalling things.

A new winger could also make his way to N17 this winter, and Spurs are said to have made an offer of around €45m (£37m) for Brighton & Hove Albion's Facundo Buonanotte, who is currently out on loan at Leicester City.

It is clear that Postecoglou feels he needs to bring in additional options in attacking areas this month, and it has now been revealed that the Aussie is looking to raid one of his former clubs.

According to a report from The Boot Room, Tottenham are one of a number of clubs considering a move for Celtic forward Nicolas Kuhn this month, having been impressed by his performances so far this season.

The Hoops are hoping to keep hold of Kuhn this January, with several Premier League clubs now circling, including Brentford, Aston Villa and Newcastle United, who are all looking at him closely.

However, the Scottish champions would find it difficult to turn down a big offer, meaning the 24-year-old could be on the move this month if any potential suitor is willing to stump up a considerable fee.

Kuhn flourishing at Celtic Park

The German is said to be attracting the interest of the manager of his national side, and for good reason, having established himself as one of Celtic's most important players so far this season.

The winger, who is also capable of playing up front, has picked up 25 goal contributions in as many games in all competitions this term, with his league goal tally already the highest he's achieved in his professional career.

Season Appearances in the league Goals 2019-20 16 2 2020-21 21 4 2021-22 27 3 2022-23 20 3 2023-24 16 2 2024-25 15 7

As such, there are clear signs that the Celtic star is now entering his prime, which could make him an attractive option for Spurs, but Brendan Rodgers will undoubtedly want to keep hold of him, having lauded him for his performance against Manchester City in pre-season.

"The moves for the goals were outstanding to play through City's press and he was away. He finished his two goals really well and and his pass for the third goal was magical. He was very good."

Given Celtic's desire to keep him at Parkhead, it may be difficult to sign Kuhn this January, but he is showing all the signs that he is ready to make the step up to a big Premier League club.