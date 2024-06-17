After missing out on Champions League qualification last season, Ange Postecoglou has reportedly given the green light for Tottenham Hotspur to sanction the exit of one of last season's regular features.

Tottenham transfer news

The Premier League saw plenty of glimpses of promise from Spurs and Postecoglou last season, especially at the start of the season, but their drop-off in form at the end of the campaign exposed their lack of depth for all to see. When the likes of Destiny Udogie and Micky van de Ven suffered injuries, the lack of quality beyond Spurs' starting side was instantly apparent, as the likes of Emerson Royal failed to step up.

Perhaps aware of that, the Lilywhites could be in for a busy summer transfer window. Already, they've been linked with Eberechi Eze and Takefusa Kubo. Two attacking players, it seems as though Heung-min Son could finally get the attacking talent around him that Spurs have arguably lacked since Harry Kane's exit last summer.

Eze, called up to Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2024 this summer, would especially add the creative spark to get the best out of Son and the rest of Spurs' attack. But it's not just incomings that look to be on the cards this summer.

According to The Daily Star via Football London, Postecoglou has given the green light for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to leave Tottenham this summer, with Jose Mourinho eyeing a reunion with the midfielder at Fenerbahce. Reportedly valued at £20m by Spurs, the Dane has been linked with Juventus, Napoli, Fulham and now Fenerbahce, as a crucial career decision awaits.

Hojbjerg struggled for a consistent starting role in Postecoglou's debut campaign but did feature regularly off the bench, and with just one year left on his current contract, Spurs look set cash in this summer to avoid eventually losing the midfielder for free.

"Professional" Hojbjerg needs Tottenham exit

After starting just eight Premier League games last season, Hojbjerg must take this summer as an opportunity to move on with a number of impressive interested parties in his signature. What's more, his exit would also be a win for Spurs if they managed to receive their £20m asking price and clear Hojbjerg's reported £100k-a-week wage, before reinvesting that in a younger, more suitable option for Postecoglou.

Despite green-lighting a move this summer though, the Spurs boss was full of praise for Hojbjerg at the start of last season, saying via The Independent: “With Pierre, he is a professional and very determined to win a spot in the team. He presents himself well every day and over a 38-game season all of these guys will get an opportunity at some point. What they do with that is up to them.

“In the meantime, what is important is if they want to keep getting opportunities, they have to train well and when they do play, whether they start or not, they contribute to the team.”

Of course, eight months later and it's clear that whatever opportunity that the Australian gave Hojbjerg, it was not enough with both parties seemingly on course to part ways this summer.