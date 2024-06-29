Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has given the green light for Spurs to move for a £50 million player, with technical director Johan Lange also driving the club's pursuit of him.

Spurs identify midfield signing as summer transfer priority

In the last few months, various reports have claimed that the north Londoners are seeking a new midfielder for the engine room, especially with a few players expected to depart N17.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has entered the final 12 months of his contract and started just eight Premier League games last season, having lost his mainstay status in the team. Hojbjerg is widely tipped to leave Spurs this summer as a result, with chairman Daniel Levy seemingly keen to make money off his sale while that is still possible.

Tottenham's best-performing players last season Average match rating per 90 (WhoScored) Son Heung-min 7.30 James Maddison 7.17 Pedro Porro 7.04 Cristian Romero 7.03 Dejan Kulusevski 6.96

Meanwhile, it's been reported that Giovani Lo Celso has no future at Tottenham and could be sold alongside Hojbjerg. Much like the Dane, Lo Celso struggled for opportunities under Postecoglou last season, starting just four league matches with 18 of his 22 appearances coming off the bench.

The uncertainty surrounding both of their futures has prompted many links to a new central midfielder. Tottenham have been heavily linked with a move for Chelsea star Conor Gallagher for the best part of a year, and that interest is rumoured to still be there.

Postecoglou is a real admirer of Gallagher, according to some reports, but a move for the Euro 2024 England international could be a tricky one to pull off due to Chelsea's rumoured £50 million valuation. They're targeting alternatives to the 24-year-old, with Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana attracting interest from Tottenham amid claims he'd cost around £25 million.

Another midfield man who the Lilywhites are targeting is Aston Villa starlet Jacob Ramsey. Various media sources have backed that Spurs had a player-plus-cash bid for Ramsey rejected recently, with the proposal being £20 million and Lo Celso.

Postecoglou green-lights Ramsey move as Lange drives Spurs deal

According to reliable football.london journalist Alasdair Gold, Postecoglou has green-lit a move for Ramsey and Lange is driving Tottenham's pursuit. Gold also backs that Spurs would have attempted to use Lo Celso as a makeweight in any proposed transfer for the 23-year-old, but as of now, the Villans are unlikely to sell him.

Other reliable media sources claim Unai Emery's side value Ramsey at around £50 million, which is no surprise given his sky-high potential.

"What I like about him is that he is looking to drive toward goal, not go out to the wing and get a cross in," said former Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor, to then-BT Sport, in 2021.

"He wants to score goals and maybe last season he wouldn't have taken the shot on there, but he's been brave, taken on the shot with his weaker foot and he's got his reward. Ramsey came into the team under Dean Smith and he is taking his chance. Steven Gerrard would love everything about him. He's an all-round midfielder and today he showed what he can really do."