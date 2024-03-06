Liverpool's search for a new manager has taken yet another twist as an update emerges on Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou.

Postecoglou enjoys brilliant debut season at Spurs

The former Celtic manager's arrival from Parkhead last summer was greeted with sceptisim at first, and rightly so, given Postecoglou hadn't managed in any of Europe's elite divisions at that point.

The 58-year-old's resume across spells in Asia and Scotland is actually pretty impressive. Postecoglou enjoyed plenty of success when it comes to winning trophies at Celtic, Brisbane Roar, Yokohoma F. Marinos and South Melbourne, but the tactician was untested in the 'big time'.

Ange Postecoglou trophies won Club/Country Australian first division x4 Brisbane Roar (2), South Melbourne (2) Japanese first division x1 Yokohoma F. Marinos Scottish Premiership x2 Celtic Scottish League Cup x2 Celtic Scottish Cup x1 Celtic OFC Champions League x1 South Melbourne Asia Cup x1 Australia

Putting that to bed, Postecoglou has won over the Spurs fanbase with an exciting style of football and look like serious contenders for Champions League qualification as things stand.

Tottenham's form and rejuvenated feel-good feeling around N17, which has largely been down to Postecogolou, also helped them beat the likes of Barcelona and Bayern Munich to the signings of Lucas Bergvall and Radu Dragusin in January.

Pundit Ian Wright had called Postecoglou "underrated" for the brilliant job he's done since making the move from up north to London. "It’s underrated,” said Wright on Premier League productions [via HITC].

“It’s an underrated effort he is doing, at the minute. Major Ange Postecoglou fans. I remember people saying at the start that ‘he needs to start well’. With the players he has got, you want them to do well and win some games and stuff. But I didn’t expect it to be in the grove it is now and so quickly.

“Not just physically, but mentally as well. They know what they are doing – we are looking at a team that we know that will improve."

However, as Postecoglou's reputation grows, so does the likelihood of big clubs attempting to poach him. Jurgen Klopp is confirmed to be leaving Anfield at the end of the season, and Liverpool have been linked with a move for Spurs' head coach.

Ange makes Tottenham decision in Liverpool manager search

Writing for Football Insider, journalist Wayne Veysey claims Postecoglou has made a final decision on his Tottenham future amid interest from Liverpool. In a boost for Spurs, it is believed he will reject any offers to leave N17 this summer, including from Merseyside.

"Postecoglou has no intention of quitting Tottenham this summer, for Liverpool or any other club," explained Veysey.

"He is “happy and comfortable” at the Londoner, and grateful for the backing he has had since taking over, as well as the opportunity to make a big mark in the Premier League at an elite club.

"Postecoglou is said to be totally invested in the project at Spurs and to continue the hugely impressive work of his debut campaign."