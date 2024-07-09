Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is personally eyeing a £35 million forward for Spurs this summer, who are thought to be in ongoing negotiations with both the player's camp and his club.

Spurs expected to sign new striker and winger for Postecoglou

The early summer addition of Timo Werner, who extended his loan from RB Leipzig till the end of next season, is by no means the only attacking signing Daniel Levy is expected to make.

Indeed, reports suggest that technical director Johan Lange and the wider recruitment team are targeting both another winger and striker to replace club-record goalscorer Harry Kane, who departed for Bayern Munich last summer.

Tottenham are believed to be interested in Nico Williams, who's starred for Spain at Euro 2024 and registered 19 assists in all competitions for Athletic Bilbao last season. As well as Williams, Spurs are targeting Wolves winger Pedro Neto and Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze, as Lange compiles a shortlist of options for out-wide.

Tottenham's best-performing players last season Average match rating per 90 (WhoScored) Son Heung-min 7.30 James Maddison 7.17 Pedro Porro 7.04 Cristian Romero 7.03 Dejan Kulusevski 6.96

Meanwhile, Tottenham also want a prolific new number nine who can be the focal point of their team going forward next season, as Postecoglou seeks to transform the Lilywhites into an elite English side after promising flashes last season.

So far, Levy has green-lit deals for Werner and former Leeds United sensation Archie Gray, who arrived from Elland Road to the tune of £40 million. Attacking players like Bryan Gil and Manor Solomon are expected to be sold by Spurs as well, which could free up space for potential attacking additions.

One very highly-rated forward who is on Tottenham's radar is Rennes starlet Desire Doue, who could well follow a similar pathway to Man City star Jeremy Doku with a switch to the Premier League.

The 19-year-old, who made 43 appearances across all competitions for the Ligue 1 side last season, bagged four goals and six assists in all competitions. Doue's teammate, Baptiste Santamaria, has already tipped the teenager to be "unplayable".

"He's a player who aspires to go to the biggest clubs," said Santamaria. "He's one of a kind. He likes to hit the ball but he's solid on his feet. Desire's technical, percussive and physical qualities are quite incredible. When he becomes more consistent, he'll be unplayable. For his age, he's the most gifted youngster I've seen in my career."

Postecoglou really wants Doue with Tottenham in ongoing talks

According to The Sun, Postecoglou is "especially big" on signing Doue for Tottenham, and the north Londoners are thought to be in ongoing negotiations with the player's camp and Rennes themselves.

They do face stiff competition from London rivals Chelsea, though, who are in the same situation - so it appears there's a growing clamor for Doue's services from the English capital.

Other reports have claimed that Rennes could let him leave for around £35 million, which would be quite a coup given just how highly-rated he already is.