Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou is personally eager for the club to move for a "versatile" player who's impressed club scouts, as the Lilywhites continue pursuing their second January signing after missing out on Randal Kolo Muani.

Juventus win race for Kolo Muani as Tottenham miss out

Over the last week and beyond, Spurs and Juventus were reliably believed to be tussling for Kolo Muani's signature - but a winner of the race has now been confirmed by reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano.

On Tuesday evening, Romano dropped his famous "here we go" as Juve pipped Spurs in the battle for Kolo Muani's signature - dealing bad news for Postecoglou, technical director Johan Lange and chairman Daniel Levy, as they are forced to return to the drawing board.

The 26-year-old PSG outcast was deemed by Spurs one of the best attackers available for hire on the January market (David Ornstein), so this news will come as a real blow for the club as they also prepare for a tense North London Derby against Arsenal this evening.

Following their snubbed advances to sign Kolo Muani, Postecoglou's side remain in the market for a new forward, and the Australian has pleaded for his side to bring in some "help" for striker Dominic Solanke.

"If we can get him some help, yeah. Dom has just been outstanding in the way he’s carried the frontline for us during this period," said Postecoglou on support for Solanke.

"With Dom being a new player, it probably would have been easier for him to slip in and do his job but he’s taken on the responsibility of helping the whole team. He’s been great for us. I really feel there is more to him and his game. We’ll be able to get more out of him if we can him some help."

As well as another attacking option, reports suggest they're in the market for another midfielder. Tottenham are targeting Inter Milan's Davide Frattesi as one option for that role, while it is believed Palmeiras star Richard Rios is on their agenda as well.

Ange Postecoglou really wants Richard Rios at Tottenham

As per CaughtOffside, sharing an update on their links to the Colombia international, Postecoglou is personally "very keen" for Tottenham to sign Rios.

This follows reports that Spurs had an official bid rejected for Rios very recently, and while it is unclear how much they offered, he could actually be snapped up for much cheaper than his £84 million release clause.

The 24-year-old signed a new contract in October 2024, including the seismic clause, but reports in South America claimed soon afterward that Palmeiras won't sell for any less than £13 million (Hoy Diario del Magdalena via Sport Witness).

Rios is said to have really impressed N17 scouts as well. However, Spurs face stiff competition from Everton and Nottingham Forest, who are pushing hard to land the South American.

“Richard is a versatile player who can fit into several roles in midfield," said Palmeiras head coach Abel Ferreira. "His ability to both defend and attack makes him a valuable asset for any team. We are excited to see what he brings to our squad.”