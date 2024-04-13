Journalist Tom Barclay has shared a transfer wish of manager Ange Postecoglou as Tottenham look to secure a quick deal this summer.

Spurs transfer plans as Ange prioritises long-term project

Postecoglou has expressed that finishing in the top four isn't a priority, and he's instead more concerned with how his team are progressing on the pitch overall.

“Couldn't care less about the race for fourth mate,” said Postecoglou after a recent win over Nottingham Forest.

“What I care about is the way the team is progressing. Pleased with today. It had a little bit of everything. We started the game well, not just the goal, I thought we controlled the game well.

“Then we conceded from a counter-attack which was obviously disappointing. I thought we lost our way a little bit towards the back end of that first half, but a super reaction and the whole second half we were really dominant."

Regardless of whether or not they secure Champions League qualification, the signs are arguably positive overall, but Postecoglou will need to be backed with his desired summer transfer targets if they're to elevate any further.

Spurs are looking to bring in another centre-back, as confirmed by Postecoglou himself in recent weeks, while there have been reports suggesting they could upgrade on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The Denmark international could leave Spurs this summer (Fabrizio Romano), with his contract expiring and having endured a season mostly relegated to the substitute's bench.

Tottenham are targeting potential replacements more suited to Postecoglou's system, according to recent rumours. Atalanta star Ederson is apparently on Spurs' radar heading into the next transfer window, and they remain linked with Chelsea star Conor Gallagher.

Conor Gallagher's best league games for Chelsea this season Match Match Rating (via WhoScored) Crystal Palace 1-3 Chelsea 8.78 Tottenham 1-4 Chelsea 8.22 Chelsea 3-0 Luton Town 7.90 Chelsea 4-3 Man United 7.88 Chelsea 2-0 Sheffield United 7.80

The England international's contract expires in 2025, and there have been suggestions that Chelsea will put Gallagher up for sale if he doesn't extend, despite him being a key player for Mauricio Pochettino this term.

Tottenham looking to secure "quick deal" for Gallagher

According to reporter Barclay, writing a piece for The Sun and sharing news on X, Postecoglou's transfer wish is for Spurs to do their summer business in quick fashion.

It's added that Spurs are "keen to secure a quick deal" for Gallagher, who could apparently cost around £40 million given his contract situation.

The former Crystal Palace loanee has scored three goals and registered six assists in 29 league starts for Chelsea this season, leaving little wonder why Tottenham are so keen.