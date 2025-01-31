West Ham United boss Graham Potter is enamoured by a member of Liverpool's squad, with the east Londoners now considering a late move in response.

West Ham identify transfer targets in late January swoops

The winter window shuts in just over three days, with the clock ticking and time running out for Potter to acquire much-needed squad upgrades.

West Ham's chase for a striker has been well-documented in particular, following injuries to Niclas Füllkrug and Michail Antonio, with Brighton starlet Evan Ferguson emerging as the club's top target for the role.

West Ham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Chelsea (away) February 3rd Brentford (home) February 15th Arsenal (away) February 22nd Leicester City (home) February 27th Newcastle United (home) March 10th

The Irons are believed to be in talks over a deal for Ferguson (ExWHUemployee), however, it has since come to light that West Ham face stiff competition from Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen, Bournemouth, Everton and Tottenham in what is seen as an "unpredictable" race for the Irishman (Jacob Steinberg).

In the event a move for Ferguson cannot be completed, PSV Eindhoven star Ricardo Pepi could be subject to a second bid from West Ham, after their initial offer for the USA international fell short, according to reports in the Netherlands.

As their pursuit of a new number nine seriously heats up, West Ham are believed to be in the market for a new centre-back as well, while other reports claim that a midfielder could even arrive at the London Stadium.

Turkish media outlet Sozcu reported earlier this week that West Ham made an enquiry over former Liverpool star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who is enticed by a return to the Premier League, while it is believed that his former teammate at Anfield, Tyler Morton, is also on Potter's personal agenda.

The 22-year-old, despite being included in some matchday squads, is yet to make a single English top flight appearance under Arne Slot this season - prompting rumours he could look to quit the Reds.

West Ham consider January move for Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, in a piece for Rousing the Kop, Morton is very highly-rated by Potter, and West Ham are considering a late January move for the midfielder as a result.

It is currently unclear whether they'll look to bring the England Under-21 international on loan or permanently, but if it is the latter, other reports have suggested that Morton could cost up to £20 million.

Liverpool, for their part, are open to conducting business with interested sides - as Slot has used the player sparingly throughout 2024/2025. Morton spent the 2023/2024 season impressing on loan at Hull City, with Jürgen Klopp praising his development.

"Both are pretty dominant players, involved in a lot of moments," said Klopp on Morton and Fabio Carvalho in 2024. "Development of both is fantastic."