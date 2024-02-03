Highlights Key Takeaways:

The January transfer window officially slammed shut for business on Thursday and Celtic ended it with two first-team additions to their squad.

Nicolas Kuhn was brought in from Rapid Wien on a five-and-a-half-year deal to bolster Brendan Rodgers' options out wide. Adam Idah was also signed from Norwich City on loan until the end of the season to compete with Kyogo Furuhashi and Hyeon-gyu Oh.

The Hoops must now turn their attention to Scottish Premiership action as they travel away from Parkhead to face off against Aberdeen this afternoon.

They are up against a managerless side as the Dons opted to part ways with head coach Barry Robson at the end of January, which could motivate their players to impress any potential managers watching on.

Celtic head into this match off the back of a 1-0 win over Ross County last time out in the Premiership and Rodgers could make three changes from the XI that started that match.

With that in mind, here is FFC's predicted Hoops line-up to take on Aberdeen at Parkhead today...

1 Joe Hart

Starting between the sticks, Joe Hart should keep his place in goal. Celtic were reportedly looking to bolster their options in his position in January but nothing materialised.

This means that the former England international should remain as number one and he will be hoping to keep another clean sheet after his shutout against Ross County.

2 Alistair Johnston

The hero of Celtic's last match should start once again at right-back. Alistair Johnston's goal in the opening minute against Ross County was enough to secure all three points for the Scottish giants.

3 Maik Nawrocki

The first change to the starting XI could come at the heart of the defence as Maik Nawrocki could be drafted in from the start to replace Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Celtic's USA international is currently out after suffering an injury last time out. The Polish titan replaced him in the 64th minute of that clash and should come in from the start today.

Signed from Legia Warsaw last summer, Nawrocki has not had many opportunities to impress but has shown glimpses of quality in his limited time on the pitch.

23/24 Premiership Maik Nawrocki (via Sofascore) Appearances Five Starts Three Sofascore rating 7.04 Pass accuracy 87% Duel success rate 55% Ground duel success rate 75%

As you can see in the table above, the 22-year-old colossus has dominated opposition attackers on the deck in 50/50 contests and been reliable in possession, which is why he could be a fine replacement for Carter-Vickers this afternoon.

4 Liam Scales

Alongside Nawrocki, Ireland international Liam Scales could keep his place. The former Aberdeen loanee won eight of his nine aerial duels against Ross County and will be tasked with dealing with the threat of Bojan Miovski throughout the match.

5 Alexandro Bernabei

At left-back, Alexandro Bernabei looks set to start for the Scottish giants as Greg Taylor is sidelined with a calf injury and the Argentine dynamo is the only other natural left-back in the senior squad.

Rodgers reportedly wanted to sign another player in that position to compete with those two but the club failed to get a deal over the line before this week's deadline.

6 Matt O'Riley

In the middle of the park, Matt O'Riley will be hoping to add to his impressive collection of goals and assists in the Premiership so far this season.

The Denmark international has contributed with ten goals and seven assists in 22 top-flight outings, as he has proven himself to be a match-winner for the Hoops on many occasions.

7 Callum McGregor

Alongside the former Fulham prospect, captain Callum McGregor will be pulling the strings once again for the Scottish giants with his passing wizardry.

Vs Ross County Callum McGregor (via Sofascore) Sofascore rating 7.9 Pass accuracy 94% Passes completed 79 Key passes One Duels won Six

As you can see in the table above, the Scotland international produced a fantastic display last time out with his reliability in possession of the ball, whilst he also won the penalty that Luis Palma went on to miss.

8 Odin Thiago Holm

The second change to the XI could come in the third midfield spot. Paulo Bernardo started against Ross County and produced one key pass and one 'big chance' missed in 89 minutes on the pitch.

Rodgers could now provide Odin Thiago Holm with a rare opportunity to impress in the Premiership. The 21-year-old maestro has only started two of his eight league appearances but David Turnbull's deadline day move to Cardiff could open up more chances for him in the middle of the park.

It will then be down to Holm to make the most of his time on the pitch to prove to the manager that he deserves more minutes moving forward.

9 Nicolas Kuhn

The third and final change to the XI could come on the right of the front three. Nicolas Kuhn could make his full debut for the Hoops in place of Liel Abada, with Daizen Maeda and Hyun-jun Yang still away with their respective countries.

In 76 minutes last weekend, Abada failed to register a key pass or a shot on target and lost seven of his eight duels throughout the game, as he struggled on and off the ball.

Kuhn, who was described as "absolutely rapid" by UEFA licensed coach @Inverthewing on X, created 11 'big chances' for his teammates and averaged 1.8 key passes and 3.1 completed dribbles per game across 16 Bundesliga matches during the first half of the season for Rapid Wien and could offer more than his new teammate in the final third.

10 Kyogo Furuhashi

In the centre-forward position, Idah could be forced to wait for his full Celtic debut as FFC predict that Kyogo Furuhashi will keep his place in the side for now.

The Japan international has scored three goals in his last six games but will now know that he needs to be at his best to keep the Norwich loanee out of the XI.

Idah has been at the club for less than 48 hours and may not be ready to be thrown in from the start if he is yet to grasp and understand his role in the side and what Rodgers wants from him, compared to what Norwich asked of the Irish whiz.

11 Luis Palma

Finally, Luis Palma could start on the left flank despite his penalty miss last time out. Mikey Johnston, his competition, secured a deadline day move to West Bromwich Albion on loan.

The Honduras international has racked up five goals and nine assists in 18 league games and will be hoping to bounce back from his missed spot-kick against Ross County.