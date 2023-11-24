Celtic finally return to action after the last international break of 2024 as they host Motherwell at Parkhead in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

The Hoops have had two weeks to enjoy their 6-0 thumping of Aberdeen in Glasgow prior to the break and Brendan Rodgers will be hoping for a similar performance and result this weekend.

A win would send the Scottish giants 11 points clear of second place, albeit having played two more matches, and could be a confidence-booster ahead of the Champions League tie with Lazio in midweek.

Despite the comprehensive victory last time out, Rodgers could look to make some alterations to the starting XI and here is our predicted Celtic team to face Motherwell...

1 Joe Hart

Between the sticks, Joe Hart could start as he goes in search of his seventh clean sheet of the Premiership campaign, after recording his sixth against Aberdeen.

The former England international has saved 74% of the shots against his goal across 12 top-flight appearances for the Hoops so far this season.

2 Alistair Johnston

At right-back, the Canadian talent could line up in defence after his solid display for the Scottish giants before the break. He played the full 90 minutes and won 100% (2/2) of his duels.

Alistair Johnston will be looking for his first goal contribution of the league campaign on Saturday as the forward-thinking gem is yet to register a goal or an assist, despite creating two 'big chances' in ten appearances.

3 Cameron Carter-Vickers

At the heart of the defence, Cameron Carter-Vickers after a dominant performance last time out against the Dons. The USA international completed 96% of his attempted passes and won 100% (2/2) of his ground duels during the match.

He has started seven league matches for Celtic and could line up next to a different central defensive partner on Saturday afternoon...

4 Gustaf Lagerbielke

The first change that could be made to the XI could be to bring Gustaf Lagerbielke in to start alongside the former Tottenham Hotspur prospect.

His last appearance, interestingly, came against Motherwell at the end of September but he recently played for the B Team and Rodgers could finally unleash him after that fitness exercise.

Statistic Lagerbielke vs Motherwell (30/09/2023 via Sofascore) Sofascore rating 6.9 Duels won Six Pass success rate 85% Tackles made Two Clearances One

Lagerbielke, whose passing was once described as "impressive" by journalist Ryan McGinlay, has won an eye-catching 87% of his ground duels across five Premiership appearances and could come in to start ahead of Liam Scales, who could be rested ahead of the Champions League clash with Lazio.

5 Greg Taylor

At left-back, Rodgers may stick with Greg Taylor as the Scotland international has started every single league match for the club so far during the 2023/24 campaign.

The 26-year-old defender has created three 'big chances' for his teammates and been rewarded with one assist for his marauding efforts from the back.

6 Callum McGregor

The skipper - Callum McGregor - could keep his slot in the middle of the park barring any late fitness issues. He has started all 13 of the club's league matches so far this season.

Celtic's experienced leader completed 94% of his attempted passes and won 100% of his duels across the 90 minutes last time out for the Hoops.

7 David Turnbull

Another change to the XI could be for David Turnbull to return to the team ahead of Norwegian midfielder Odin Thiago Holm, who failed to create any chances and lost 75% of his duels in 55 minutes against Aberdeen.

The Scotland international came off the bench to replace him and got his name on the scoresheet. He is now on six goals and four 'big chances' created in ten Premiership outings, which illustrates the impact the talented whiz can have at the top end of the pitch.

Turnbull has the quality to be a difference-maker with his ability to score and assist goals from a number eight position and should be brought in ahead of Holm after an underwhelming display from the summer signing.

8 Matt O'Riley

The third and final central midfield spot could go to Matt O'Riley after yet another sublime display from the Denmark U21 international against Aberdeen.

He produced two assists and created five chances for his teammates to take his tally to six goals and five assists in the Premiership so far this season.

9 Hyun-jun Yang

On the right of the front three, Hyun-jun Yang could keep his place after an impressive showing last time out. He scored his first goal for Celtic with a well-positioned header from Luis Palma's cross to make it 1-0 within nine minutes.

The South Korean starlet went on to complete six of his seven attempted dribbles and could use his dancing feet to excite supporters once again on Saturday.

10 Hyeon-gyu Oh

Through the middle, Rodgers could ditch Kyogo Furuhashi and reward Hyeon-gyu Oh for his exceptional goalscoring cameo against Aberdeen.

The South Korea international came off the bench to net twice in stoppage time, which took his tally to three goals and two 'big chances' missed in ten appearances and one start in the top-flight this season.

Kyogo, meanwhile, has scored six goals and missed six 'big chances' in 12 league starts for the Hoops so far this term. He scored one goal and missed one 'big chance' in 52 minutes of action before a worrying clash of heads forced him to be withdrawn during the second half of play.

Starting Oh in his place could provide the second choice centre-forward with a huge chance to impress whilst also providing the Japan international with the opportunity to rest on the bench ahead of the clash with Lazio next week.

11 Luis Palma

The Honduras international should retain his position on the left of the attack after an incredible display against the Dons last time out for Celtic.

Statistic Palma vs Aberdeen (12/11/23 via Sofascore) Sofascore rating 10 Goals One Assists Three Key passes Seven Big chances created Two Dribbles completed Four

As shown by the table above, Luis Palma was electric at the top end of the pitch as he showcased his immense ability to make an impact as both a scorer and a creator of goals.