Now that Deadline Day is over, Nuno Espirito Santo will be pleased with how his side has backed him in the transfer market.

The Nottingham Forest faithful will be looking forward to watching their new signings this afternoon as they take on AFC Bournemouth on the road.

There will be multiple changes from the Tricky Trees' 2-1 defeat to Arsenal in the week, with outgoings and incomings altering the XI.

Therefore, let's take a look at who could feature from the off and those who could just miss out, with four potential tweaks from the defeat to the Gunners...

1 GK - Matz Sels

The first new face in the Forest XI is the "magnificent" Matz Sels, as dubbed by journalist Cyril Olives-Berthet.

Strasbourg's number one joined the club on Thursday for around £5m, and he should come straight into the side for Matt Turner - if the 31-year-old can obtain a work permit.

2 RB - Gonzalo Montiel

The World Cup winner has earned the right-back role under Nuno Santo, and he will start again later today.

In just five starts, Montiel has picked up two assists, with the latest coming against the Gunners.

3 CB - Andrew Omobamidele

Andrew Omobamidele has only just worked his way into the side, but he is set to continue as the right centre-back.

The only potential replacement could be Felipe, but he isn't yet match-fit.

4 CB - Murillo

The only constant in the backline this season has been Murillo, with the Brazilian starting all of Forest's last 16 Premier League games.

He will once again start at the heart of the defence.

5 LB - Harry Toffolo

The left-back role has been heavily rotated this season, but Harry Toffolo should keep his spot this weekend after an impressive showing against Arsenal.

The 28-year-old made five clearences, won 80% of his ground duels and completed three key passes.

6 DM - Ryan Yates

The Forest captain has been in and out of the team this season, but with the exit of Orel Mangala, the Englishman should slot straight back in.

His work rate and leadership will be vital on Sunday.

7 DM - Danilo

22-year-old Danilo will keep his spot in the team this weekend.

The Brazilian has also been effective in the final third recently, scoring twice in his last four, and he could offer another option in attack.

8 RW - Nicolas Dominguez

Nicolas Dominguez is a midfielder by trade, but he has been forced into a slightly more attacking role recently.

The Argentine has excelled, and his energy will give him the nod over new signing Giovanni Reyna this weekend.

9 AM - Morgan Gibbs-White

Forest's maestro Morgan Gibbs-White is one of the first names on the teamsheet, and he is guaranteed to play this weekend.

The 24-year-old has contributed to five goals this campaign, and Nuno Santo will hope he can be deadly in attack.

10 LW - Anthony Elanga

Forest's top creator with six assists should return to the starting XI this weekend, with Neco Williams making way for the former Man United winger.

The 21-year-old has also scored four goals, and the Tricky Trees look much more frightening with him in the side.

11 ST - Taiwo Awoniyi

The Forest faithful will be absolutely buzzing with Taiwo Awoniyi's return to action, and he's already started firing again, as he netted Forest's goal against Arsenal.

The Nigerian has scored five goals and registered two assists in 11 matches, and he will replace Chris Wood up front.

Forest's predicted lineup in full vs Bournemouth: GK - Sels; RB - Montiel, CB - Omobamidele, CB - Murillo, LB - Toffolo; DM - Yates, DM - Danilo; RW - Dominguez, AM - Gibbs-White, LW - Elanga; Awoniyi.