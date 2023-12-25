Leeds United secured a phenomenal win on Saturday as they beat Ipswich Town 4-0 at Elland Road to cut the gap to the automatic promotion places to seven points.

The Whites now travel away to face Preston North End on Boxing Day and could be four points away from the Tractor Boys if results go their way.

Head coach Daniel Farke could make some changes to the starting XI that featured on Saturday as he looks to deal with having two games in four days.

With that in mind, here is FFC's predicted Leeds line-up to take on Ryan Lowe's side on Tuesday...

1 Illan Meslier

In goal, Illan Meslier could keep his place after a clean sheet last time out against Ipswich. The French shot-stopper has not missed a single minute in the league this season.

2 Djed Spence

Archie Gray put in a tired display on Saturday as the 17-year-old ace lost four of his six ground duels and failed with two of his three attempted dribbles.

This could tempt Farke to rest the teenage sensation and that would allow Djed Spence to play in his natural position on the right of the defence.

3 Joe Rodon

At the heart of the defence, Joe Rodon could start after the on-loan Tottenham Hotspur central defender won 100% (3/3) of his duels at the weekend.

4 Pascal Struijk

Alongside the Wales international, Pascal Struijk should also keep his place. He scored the opening goal against Ipswich with a close-range header.

5 Junior Firpo

In order to rest Gray and play Spence in his natural position, Farke could unleash Junior Firpo from the start as a natural left-footer at left-back.

The former Barcelona man played the last 17 minutes off the bench against Ipswich in his comeback from injury and could now return to the XI.

6 Ilia Gruev

Another player who could get a rest is Finland international Glen Kamara. Summer signing Ilia Gruev, who Farke hailed as "fantastic" earlier this season, won 100% (1/1) of his duels and completed 100% (16/16) of his attempted passes off the bench on Saturday.

He could be unleashed from the start for just the second time in the league this season in order to avoid Kamara suffering from fatigue or burnout.

7 Ethan Ampadu

Alongside Gruev, Ethan Ampadu could be trusted once again in the middle of the park after a return of three tackles and two interceptions against Ipswich.

8 Wilfried Gnonto

On the right of the attack, Wilfried Gnonto could come in to replace Dan James, who managed zero goals, zero key passes, and one dribble on Saturday.

The Italy international completed 100% (2/2) of his dribble attempts in 29 minutes off the bench and could come in from the start to showcase his quality.

9 Joel Piroe

Joel Piroe should start once again in the number ten position after his impressive goal at the weekend. He used his quick feet and superb ball-striking to find the back of the net for the fourth goal.

10 Crysencio Summerville

On the left, Crysencio Summerville will be looking to add to his tally for the season. He has produced 11 goals and six assists in the Championship so far.

11 Georgino Rutter

Finally, Georgino Rutter could lead the line once again. The French talent has racked up four goals, nine assists, and 17 'big chances' created in the league this term.