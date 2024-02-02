Leeds United ended the January transfer window with a signing as they confirmed the arrival of Connor Roberts on loan from Premier League side Burnley.

The right-back has come in to bolster their options at the back after Djed Spence was sent back to Tottenham Hotspur and Luke Ayling joined Middlesbrough.

However, the deal was not completed in time for him to be available for selection for the club's clash with Bristol City in the Championship this evening.

Championship top six (via Sofascore) Team Position Matches played Points Leicester 1 29 69 Ipswich 2 28 59 Southampton 3 28 58 Leeds 4 29 57 West Brom 5 28 45 Coventry 6 29 44

The Whites return to league action at Ashton Gate tonight and Roberts will not be named in the starting XI or squad after his late move to Elland Road.

Daniel Farke could, though, make up four alterations from the line-up that was selected against Plymouth Argyle in the 1-1 FA Cup draw last weekend.

With that in mind, here is our predicted Leeds XI to take on Bristol City ahead of the weekend's fixtures...

1 Illan Meslier

Starting off between the sticks, Illan Meslier could retain his place in goal. The French shot-stopper has been the head coach's first-choice stopper throughout the campaign, with 27 league starts, and there is nothing to suggest that will change this evening.

2 Sam Byram

At right-back, Sam Byram could switch over from left-back, where he started against Plymouth, as Roberts is ineligible to play and Archie Gray has only recently returned to training, which means that the teenage whiz could be utilised off the bench.

3 Joe Rodon

Joe Rodon could keep his position in the heart of the defence. The Wales international has started 25 Championship matches for the Whites this season and been a dominant force at the back for Farke with a duel success rate of 68%.

This shows that opposition attackers have found it difficult to get the better of him throughout the season since his move on loan from Spurs.

4 Ethan Ampadu

Ethan Ampadu could return to the defence, after a midfield outing against Plymouth, as Pascal Struijk has been ruled out once again through injury.

Liam Cooper started against Argyle but Farke could return to his Welsh centre-back pairing that helped to keep a clean sheet against Norwich last time out in the league.

5 Junior Firpo

The first player to come back into the starting XI could be Junior Firpo for Jamie Shackleton, whose place at right-back could be taken up by Byram.

Four assists in his last four Championship appearances have cemented the former Barcelona gem's position at the back for Farke and he should return this evening after being rested for the cup.

He has provided a fantastic attacking outlet down the left flank and could bomb forward to create opportunities for the attacking players to find the back of the net.

6 Ilia Gruev

Another player who could keep their place is Ilia Gruev in midfield. He has started the last four matches for Leeds in all competitions and caught the eye against Plymouth.

The Bulgaria international completed 91% of his attempted passes throughout the match and created two chances for his teammates, and will be hoping for another strong display today.

7 Glen Kamara

Alongside Gruev, Farke could bring Glen Kamara back into the starting XI. Ampadu's move back to centre-back would free up a space in the middle of the park for him to return.

The Finland international, who former boss Neil McCann claimed is made of "iron", has been a midfield titan for Leeds so far this season with a superb pass success rate of 93% in the Championship, which shows that he rarely gives the ball away.

8 Jaidon Anthony

Regular starter Dan James has been ruled out through injury and this has opened the door for Jaidon Anthony to keep his place in the XI after his stunning goal against Plymouth.

The on-loan Bournemouth forward cut inside from the left to score a special goal in the FA Cup but could switch over to the right flank to cover for the Welsh winger this evening.

9 Georginio Rutter

In the number ten position, Georgino Rutter should start once again. The 21-year-old magician has created 18 'big chances' chances and registered nine assists in 27 Championship starts for Leeds this season.

He has the quality to consistently unpick opposition defences to create high-quality chances for his teammates to score, which is why the former Hoffenheim man is perfectly suited to the attacking midfield role.

10 Crysencio Summerville

Crysencio Summerville has been passed fit to play and should be brought straight back into the starting XI to replace Wilfried Gnonto, as he has been a shining light in the league this season.

Summerville vs attacking midfielders and wingers (via FBref) 23/24 Championship (per 90) Percentile rank Non-penalty goals (0.48) Top 5% Assists (0.30) Top 8% Shot-creating actions (6.76) Top 1% Progressive carries (5.50) Top 8%

As you can see in the table above, the Dutch whiz ranks highly among his positional peers in a number of key attacking metrics in the Championship.

The 22-year-old sensation has produced 12 goals, seven assists, and 13 'big chances' created in 26 league appearances for Leeds so far this season. This shows that he has the quality to be the match-winner if at his best this evening against the Robins.

11 Patrick Bamford

The fourth and final change to the XI could be Patrick Bamford being unleashed from the start over Joel Piroe, who failed to take his chance to shine against Plymouth.

Vs Plymouth Joel Piroe (via Sofascore) Minutes played 90 Goals Zero Key passes Zero Assists Zero Duels contested Seven Duels won One

As you can see in the table above, the Dutch marksman did not offer a threat in the final third, and the opposition players found it far too easy to get the better of him in physical contests.

Bamford, meanwhile, is coming into tonight's game off the back of four goals and one assist in his last six appearances for the club in all competitions.

The former Middlesbrough star scored the winning goal with a fine header past Angus Gunn in the club's last Championship outing against Norwich, and should return to the starting XI tonight to replace Piroe.