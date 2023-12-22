Leeds United return to action on Saturday afternoon as they host Ipswich Town in a mammoth Championship clash at Elland Road.

The Tractor Boys are currently second and ten points clear of the Whites in the race to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League.

A win for Daniel Farke's side will cut the gap to single digits but three points for the opposition would put them 13 points clear and give Leeds a mountain to climb during the second half of the season.

The Whites were held to a 1-1 draw by Coventry at Elland Road last time out and the German tactician could look to make some changes to his starting XI from that match.

With this in mind, here is FFC's predicted Leeds line-up to face Kieran McKenna's Ipswich in Yorkshire this weekend...

1 Illan Meslier

Starting off between the sticks, French giant Illan Meslier should maintain his position as the number one ahead of Karl Darlow. He has started every single Championship game so far this season and there has not been anything to indicate that will change this weekend.

2 Djed Spence

At right-back, Djed Spence could start in his natural position for the first time this season in order to facilitate a change on the other flank for the Whites.

The on-loan Tottenham Hotspur defender is a dynamic full-back who could provide an attacking thrust down the right on his favoured foot against the Tractor Boys, instead of being shifted onto his weaker foot.

3 Joe Rodon

At the heart of the defence, the Wales international Joe Rodon could be tasked with keeping out the likes of George Hirst, Wes Burns and Omari Hutchinson.

The Spurs loanee won eight of his nine duels and made three tackles, one interception, one block, and one clearance last time out against Coventry.

4 Pascal Struijk

Alongside Rodon, Pascal Struijk could don the armband once again to lead the Whites into battle. The Dutch central defender made three interceptions and two tackles against Coventry last weekend.

5 Junior Firpo

The first personnel change to the XI could come at left-back as Junior Firpo has been back in training and is likely to be in contention to feature on Saturday.

Stuart Dallas, Sam Byram, and Jamie Shackleton, who are all capable of playing on the left side of the defence, are all unavailable for selection through injury.

Firpo is a natural left-footer and would, therefore, offer more balance in possession down that flank, rather than Spence having to come inside onto his right.

The former Barcelona full-back's last start came in the 1-1 draw away at Rotherham earlier this season and he won eight of his 16 duels and created one chance in 70 minutes on the pitch.

6 Glen Kamara

In midfield, Glen Kamara could once again line up in the middle of the park. The summer signing from Rangers has been a metronome for the Whites with his pass success rate of 92%.

He has also provided a bit of bite with 2.6 tackles and interceptions per game to go along with a duel success rate of 66%, which shows that the Finland international is able to dominate opposition players in physical contests.

7 Ethan Ampadu

Alongside Kamara, the Wales international Ethan Ampadu could retain his position as Leeds' midfield enforcer in front of the back four.

He has made 3.6 tackles and interceptions combined and 7.6 ball recoveries per match across 22 Championship starts since his transfer from Chelsea.

Ahead of this match, Farke revealed that the central midfielder is ready to feature once again in spite of the workload he has been put through so far this season.

8 Jaidon Anthony

The second alteration to the XI could come on the right side of the attack as Jaidon Anthony could be unleashed from the start over Daniel James.

Farke has confirmed that there will be rotation in order to manage the busy festive schedule and that could open the door for the Bournemouth loanee to come in.

Anthony has only started two league matches so far this season, and has scored one goal, and could be given a rare chance to impress.

James managed zero goals, zero assists, and one key pass in the last two matches - both of which he started - and could be rested for this clash.

9 Mateo Joseph

In the number ten role, Farke could spring a surprise by finally unleashing academy starlet Mateo Joseph from the start ahead of Joel Piroe.

This may seem like a risk on paper, given the opposition, but the head coach has previously made bold decisions with young players.

For example, he handed a full league debut to Max Aarons at Norwich against Ipswich in their East Anglian derby clash at Portman Road in 2018 at the age of 18.

Of course, the England U21 international went on to be a crucial player for the Canaries and Joseph could follow in his footsteps with a breakthrough performance on Saturday.

Joseph has scored 19 goals in 33 U21 matches for Leeds and could provide a "threat" - as was once claimed by his former boss Michael Skubala - at the top end of the pitch.

Piroe has failed to register a goal or an assist in his last three league outings and could be ditched to make way for the talented young ace.

10 Crysencio Summerville

On the left flank, Crysencio Summerville should keep his place as the Dutch winger has consistently been a standout performer for the Whites out wide this season.

He has produced ten goals, six assists, and ten 'big chances' created in 19 league appearances from the left wing, which shows that the talented young gem has the potential to be a match-winner for the Whites.

11 Georgino Rutter

Finally, Georgino Rutter should once again lead the line as he has the creative quality to cause huge problems for the Ipswich defence.

The former Hoffenheim starlet has assisted nine goals and created a stunning 17 'big chances' in 20 Championship starts so far this season.

These statistics suggest that the French whiz has the ability to split open the opposition's backline to create presentable opportunities for his fellow attackers during the game.