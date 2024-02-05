Leeds United turn their attention away from Championship action as they prepare to travel away from Yorkshire to take on Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup.

The two sides held each other to a 1-1 draw in the first match and now have to go through a replay to decide who will go through to the fifth round of the competition.

Daniel Farke's side head into this game off the back of a 1-0 win away at Bristol City in the second tier, thanks to a second half goal from Wilfried Gnonto.

The Italy international came in from his position on the right flank to get on the end of a ball from Junior Firpo before remaining composed to fire his shot past the goalkeeper to secure all three points for the away side.

Farke could now look to make a few changes from the starting XI that defeated the Robins in order to offer opportunities to other players for this cup clash.

With this in mind, here is FFC's predicted Leeds line-up to take on Plymouth in the FA Cup this week...

1 Illan Meslier

The French shot-stopper - Illan Meslier - retained his place in goal for the first clash between these two sides in the FA Cup and the manager could give him another outing between the sticks on Tuesday night.

2 Sam Byram

The first change to the XI could come at right-back as Sam Byram could replace Archie Gray, to provide the teenage starlet with a rest after his start on Friday night.

Farke could unleash his former Norwich star from the start in his more natural position on the right of the defence, having been utilised on the left for the majority of this season.

The 30-year-old titan has made 24 appearances in the Championship so far this season and made 2.6 tackles and interceptions per game for his side.

3 Joe Rodon

At the heart of the defence, Joe Rodon could once again start to lead the Leeds defence. The Tottenham Hotspur loanee, as you can read in FFC's recent article below, was a colossus at Ashton Gate and will hope for a similar display against Plymouth.

4 Liam Cooper

Alongside the Spurs ace, Liam Cooper could be the second change by coming into the defence to replace Ethan Ampadu, who could move further up the pitch.

The Leeds skipper started the 1-1 draw with Plymouth at Elland Road and produced a solid display. He won four of his six duels and made two interceptions, two blocks, and one clearance throughout the 90 minutes.

Cooper, 32, has only started seven Championship matches and this cup clash is the perfect opportunity for Farke to hand him some minutes on the pitch.

5 Junior Firpo

Junior Firpo could keep his place at left-back to avoid wholesale changes to the defence ahead of another run of key Championship fixtures in the race for promotion.

The 27-year-old dynamo has provided four assists in his last five league appearances for the Whites and could look to make an impact at the top end of the pitch in the FA Cup on Tuesday.

6 Glen Kamara

Another player who could start again is Finland international Glen Kamara. The former Rangers metronome has been a reliable presence in midfield for Leeds this season with his pass success rate of 93% in the league, which shows that he rarely gives possession away to the opposition.

7 Ethan Ampadu

Bringing Cooper in at centre-back would free up Ampadu to start in his more natural position alongside Kamara in the midfield for the Whites.

This would also provide midfielder Ilia Gruev a rest ahead of the clash with Rotherham at Elland Road in the Championship on Saturday.

8 Jaidon Anthony

On the right of the attacking trident behind the striker, Jaidon Anthony should be brought back into the starting line-up after his sensational goal in the first game between these sides.

The on-loan Bournemouth winger was dropped to the bench against Bristol City but produced a fantastic goal, cutting in from the left to find the far corner, against Plymouth at Elland Road, and should be given another chance to catch the eye in the replay of that match.

9 Wilfried Gnonto

With the focus on getting promoted to the Premier League, cup matches are the perfect opportunity for Farke to try new things and offer mintues to players who may not play much in the second tier.

Gnonto did start, and score, against Bristol City but an interesting move the German head coach could make is to unleash the Italian forward in the number ten position.

He came over from the right and into a central role to score his goal and playing him in that area of the pitch from the start could provide him with more chances to find the back of the net, instead of being stuck too far from goal on the wing.

This change would also see Georginio Rutter ditched from the starting XI to provide him with a rest after four games without a goal or an assist in all competitions.

The French whiz has produced five goals and nine assists in the Championship this season and keeping him fresh and sharp, avoiding fatigue and injury, could be key ahead of the run-in, which is why it could make sense to drop him for this match.

10 Crysencio Summerville

Farke's options to rotate his attack are somewhat limited as Dan James is currently out injured and Crysencio Summerville could start once again as a result.

The Dutch winger has produced 12 goals and seven assists in the Championship so far this season but is yet to make an appearance in the FA Cup this term.

11 Mateo Joseph

Finally, Mateo Joseph, who was once hailed as a "threat" for opposition defences by ex-U23s boss Michael Skubala, could come in as the fourth change to the XI ahead of Patrick Bamford.

The 20-year-old dynamo is yet to start a match for the club in any competition this season and this cup replay could be the perfect chance for Farke to bring him in.

This would allow Bamford to rest and recover ahead of the match against Rotherham on Saturday and possibly add more competition for the striker spot if Joseph takes the opportunity with both hands.