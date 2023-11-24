Liverpool just need to win in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon to move into first place for the first time this season, the sticking point being that that contest is against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The Reds have been excellent this season having fallen by the wayside last year, and Jurgen Klopp could now establish a lead against the seemingly indomitable force that is Pep Guardiola's City.

The hosts have not lost on home territory against Liverpool in the English top flight since November 2015, which was mere weeks into Klopp's tenure, but the match tomorrow afternoon will be compelling, and either side could prevail.

Long-term absentees Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic and Andy Robertson all remain sidelined for the visitors, but Liverpool will be galvanised by a host of players' return to fitness this week.

With multiple players not back in contention, Football FanCast predicts the Liverpool line-up at the Etihad, with four changes expected from the side that powered past Brentford...

1 GK - Alisson Becker

There's no doubt that Alisson will start between the sticks for the toughest fixture of the Premier League season. What is there to say? He's slick and progressive, commanding and vigilant; the Brazilian is arguably the best shot-stopper in world football. His performance may well shape the narrative.

2 RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

The 2022/23 season was not enjoyable for Liverpool and especially so for Trent Alexander-Arnold, though it did initiate his tactical tweak as an inverted, hybrid midfielder in possession.

The England international's defensive skills will be tested against Jeremy Doku, one of the division's most frightening dribblers, but his creativity could unlock City's defence in a flash.

3 CB - Joe Gomez

Joe Gomez's redemption arc has been joyful. The 26-year-old was not doing very well last year and was even branded as "finished" by podcaster Graeme Kelly after a shocking performance against Southampton in the season finale.

Related Liverpool could bully Haaland by unleashing £85k-p/w "nightmare" Jurgen Klopp's side face the onerous Lunchtime trip to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City tomorrow.

Versatile and reliable this term, Gomez has been used across a range of roles and will be integral in stuffing Erling Haaland's attempts on goal, boasting pace and physicality to stifle the Norwegian.

4 CB - Virgil van Dijk

They said he was past his sell-by date... Virgil van Dijk has rekindled his former imperiousness since donning the captain's armband in the summer and has been proclaimed to be "back to his brilliant best" by The Athletic's James Pearce.

Virgil van Dijk: PL Stats 23/24 Statistics (per game) # Apps 10 Assists 2 Clean sheets 3 Pass completion 92% Key passes 0.6 Tackles 1.3 Ball recoveries 4.7 Clearances 5.3 Total duels won 6.6 (80%) *Sourced via WhoScored

As the graph portrays, he's been superlative, and this rich vein of form could be City's undoing. True, he will possibly be faced against his toughest test as skipper, but the Dutchman will be confident that he can inspire a positive result.

5 LB - Kostas Tsimikas

With Robertson stuck in the medical room, Kostas Tsimikas will start his fourth Premier League match from five possible fixtures.

The Greek ace has been under fire this season but did bag two assists last time out against the Bees. That pinpoint creativity would be nice tomorrow.

6 DM - Alexis Mac Allister

When Liverpool signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion for £35m in the summer, it was universally agreed to be a bargain.

The Argentine 2022 World Cup winner has been deployed in the unnatural holding midfield position this season as Liverpool don't actually have a starring No. 6.

He'll play there against City, and the red half of Merseyside will hope that this immensely talented phenom will produce a good performance.

7 CM - Dominik Szoboszlai

Signed from RB Leipzig for £60m in the summer, Dominik Szoboszlai has won the hearts of the Liverpool faithful. All-encompassing in his midfield work; creative, ambitious, unflinching, tenacious, inspiring. He has it all.

Recharging the Anfield side's midfield after such a lifeless year was daunting, but the Hungary captain has been sensational, having completed 88% of his passes in the Premier League and averaged 2.3 key passes, 1.2 tackles and a whopping 7.3 ball recoveries per game, as per Sofascore.

8 CM - Curtis Jones

Ryan Gravenberch may well be fit again but Klopp will probably opt for the industrious Curtis Jones in the centre of the park, with the homegrown star having last played in the Premier League against Tottenham Hotspur in September, where he was contentiously sent off.

Remarking to have been "flying" this season prior to that dismissal - which has been over for several weeks; Jones has been injured of late - by Pearce, Jones ranks among the top 1% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion, as per FBref.

His supreme crispness in possession will be paramount tomorrow, with Manchester City not too shabby with their ability to retain possession and suffocate opposition.

9 RW - Mohamed Salah

If Liverpool secure the goods, then you wouldn't bet against Mohamed Salah playing a key part, with the 31-year-old Egyptian having posted ten goals and four assists from just 12 matches in the Premier League this season.

One of the division's greatest-ever players, Salah has scored six goals from his past eight league encounters against the Citizens, could he be the catalyst on a momentous, season-defining afternoon for his club?

10 LW - Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz's Liverpool career has been marred by injury and the recent high-profile family situation, but he is an incredible player and will likely receive the nod ahead of the "lethal" Diogo Jota on the left wing, as the Portuguese was called by writer Leanne Prescott.

The 5 foot 10 Jota has scored eight goals across all competitions this season but does not boast the raw pace and power of his Colombian counterpart, who can stretch and frazzle the hosts down the left channel.

11 CF - Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez returns from the international break with victories over Argentina and Bolivia and three goals to boot (no pun intended).

Klopp's talisman was central to plenty of debate last season after signing for Liverpool from Benfica for a club-record £85m, scoring 15 goals across all competitions but missing 20 big chances in the Premier League alone.

From just nine starts this term, the 23-year-old has posted seven goals and five assists and is looking increasingly likely to enter the conversation concerning Europe's pantheon of current centre-forwards.

Of course he will start up top; in an almighty battle of man buns, Nunez will attempt to outdo City striker Haaland - who knows a thing or two about goalscoring - and while he doesn't boast the same robotic rate of striking, Nunez is dynamic as they come and will play a pivotal role in the compelling contest.

Full Liverpool line-up vs Manchester City: GK - Alisson; RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold, CB - Joe Gomez, CB - Virgil van Dijk, LB - Kostas Tsimikas; DM - Alexis Mac Allister, CM - Dominik Szoboszlai, CM - Curtis Jones; RW - Mohamed Salah, CF - Darwin Nunez, LW - Luis Diaz.