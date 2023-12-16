Glasgow Rangers warmed up for their League Cup final showdown with a sublime 3-2 victory over Real Betis in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

Remarkably, it was the first time the Gers had won against Spanish opposition in Spain after 13 tries, and it allowed them to top the group and secure a place in the last 16 of the competition.

Philippe Clement will take a lot from that win, especially as he was missing a handful of first team players, and it sets the Light Blues up nicely for a clash against Aberdeen at Hampden tomorrow.

The Light Blues haven’t won the trophy since 2011 and if Clement can lead the Ibrox side to victory for the 28th time in the competition, his standing amongst the supporters will continue to grow.

Following an energy-sapping tie in Seville, here's a look at the potential starting XI that could take to the Hampden pitch on Sunday afternoon…

1 GK – Jack Butland

What is there to say about Jack Butland that hasn’t already been said this season? The former Crystal Palace ‘keeper has been outstanding for the Gers during 2023/24.

The Englishman has played in all three League Cup ties already, conceding two goals – none from open play – and he will be looking for his 14th clean sheet of the campaign against the Dons tomorrow.

2 RB – James Tavernier

The captain has a wonderful record against Aberdeen since joining the club in 2015. In 31 matches against the north-east club, Tavernier has scored 13 goals along with grabbing six assists, and he clearly loves playing against them.

Another goal or two tomorrow would go a long way in the Gers' quest for glory in the League Cup, and it would mark the first time Tavernier claims victory in the competition.

3 CB – Connor Goldson

Connor Goldson was rested for the Premiership clash against Dundee last weekend in preparation for the two big games this week and this could turn into a stroke of genius by Clement.

Goldson had missed only two games this season prior to that 3-1 win last week, and he played the full 90 minutes against Real Betis in midweek.

4 CB – Leon Balogun

With Goldson one of the first names on the team sheet, Clement will face a minor headache in who to choose alongside him.

Ben Davies started against Betis yet played a part in the Spanish side scoring their second goal. John Souttar has been in and out of the team under the Belgian and this could indicate that Balogun will be given the nod.

The Nigerian has started seven domestic matches under the 49-year-old coach, with his pace and physical presence proving valuable alongside Goldson, and he will be given the nod against the Dons.

5 LB – Borna Barisic

The Croatian has started only one match in the competition this season and that was the 3-1 semi-final victory over Hearts last month.

The left-back has only a few months remaining on his current contract, and he will be doing all he can to impress Clement with the hopes of securing an extended deal.

6 CM – Dujon Sterling

With Jose Cifuentes suspended and Nicolas Raskin and Ryan Jack injured, the manager has a midfield crisis on his hands.

It is alarming that the Light Blues don’t have much depth in this area and this needs to be rectified in January.

Bailey Rice is a wonderful talent, but a game of this magnitude is just too much for him at this present moment in time, and it means Clement will likely unleash Dujon Sterling.

The former Chelsea gem won six of his nine ground duels against Betis after coming on as a sub and also made five tackles, and he could shine alongside John Lundstram.

7 CM – John Lundstram

The Englishman has been ever present since Clement arrived in Glasgow, and he is one of the first names on the team sheet.

He will have Sterling beside him tomorrow afternoon and the onus on the 29-year-old will be to guide the player through a crucial match.

8 RW – Rabbi Matondo

Ross McCausland secured another start for the club against Betis and while he looked lively going forward, succeeding with 50% of his attempted dribbles, his defensive abilities need some work.

This could suggest Clement hands a start to Matondo, who came on during the second half in midweek.

The Welshman’s pace could startle Aberdeen and having someone like McCausland on the bench to make an impact later on in the game could be vital.

9 AM – Todd Cantwell

Todd Cantwell missed the Europa League clash for personal reasons, but he should be ready to start against the Dons at Hampden.

The £1.5m signing has managed just one goal so far this term, but in the league, he currently ranks fourth in the squad for key passes per game (1.4) and for successful dribbles per game also (1.1), showcasing his attacking skills.

A "wonderful" talent when at his best - as described by Brian Laudrup - Cantwell will be deployed in his preferred number ten role, with there no doubt he can cause havoc against Aberdeen.

10 LW – Abdallah Sima

The on-loan youngster scored his 14th goal of the season against the La Liga side and he has been the most dangerous attacking asset for the club this season.

The Belgian will unleash him yet again on the left wing and against Aberdeen last month, the winger created a big chance and made two key passes, proving he has what it takes to create opportunities against them.

11 ST – Cyriel Dessers

The Nigerian international scored a wonderful goal against Betis in midweek and this could be a catalyst which sparks some life into his faltering spell in Glasgow.

Prior to the European tie, Dessers had scored just seven times throughout the whole campaign, but with Danilo out for four months due to a knee injury, the 29-year-old is going to have to step up.

If he scores again vs Aberdeen to help the club claim their first piece of silverware this season, he could well turn his fortunes around.

Predicted Rangers starting XI vs Aberdeen in full – GK – Butland; RB – Tavernier, CB – Goldson, CB – Balogun, LB – Borna Barisic; CM – Dujon Sterling, CM – Jose Cifuentes; RW – Rabbi Matondo, AM – Todd Cantwell, LW – Abdallah Sima; ST – Cyriel Dessers