Glasgow Rangers return to Scottish Premiership action after their League Cup success as they host St. Johnstone at Ibrox on Wednesday night.

The Light Blues will move to within two points of Celtic at the top of the table if they secure all three points, and they will still have one game in hand over their rivals.

Philippe Clement, who is unbeaten in his first 14 matches in charge of the club, comes into this game off the back of his first trophy as Rangers manager.

His side beat Aberdeen 1-0 at Hampden Park in the League Cup final on Sunday thanks to a late winner from captain James Tavernier.

With games coming thick and fast over the festive period, the Belgian tactician could make some changes from the starting XI that featured at the weekend.

Here is FFC's predicted Rangers XI to take on the Saints on Wednesday night, with up to three alterations from the Hampden heroes...

1 Jack Butland

Starting off between the sticks, the former England international should once again retain his position. Jack Butland has been a fantastic signing since his move from Crystal Palace on a free transfer and will be looking for his 11th Premiership clean sheet of the campaign.

The 30-year-old colossus has saved a staggering 81% of the shots against his goal in the top-flight, which is a considerable upgrade on the 57% save success rate that Allan McGregor had across 24 league outings last term.

2 James Tavernier

Another simple selection for Clement comes at right-back. The League Cup final hero and Gers skipper should keep his position after his match-winning header against the Dons on Sunday.

3 Connor Goldson

The English colossus - Connor Goldson - was at the heart of another clean sheet for the Scottish giants in the cup final. He could keep his place as the first of the two central defenders in this starting XI.

4 John Souttar

The first change to the line-up could come alongside Goldson at centre-back with John Souttar replacing former Wigan stopper Leon Balogun.

With games coming thick and fast around the festive period, Clement could rotate his options in order to avoid burnout and muscle injuries.

At the age of 35, Balogun may need to be managed carefully and that is why the Nigeria international could drop out of the team for this clash.

This could then open the door for Souttar to return. The Scotland international has made seven Premiership starts so far this season and dominated opposition attackers with a duel success rate of 74%.

5 Borna Barisic

At left-back, Borna Barisic could start after his match-winning contribution against Aberdeen. The Croatia international provided the cross from which Tavernier nodded in the winner and he could look to cause the Saints problems with his creativity on the left flank.

6 Dujon Sterling

At the base of the midfield, Dujon Sterling could start once again as he has impressed in an unnatural role in the middle of the park for Rangers.

A full-back by trade, Clement has brilliantly converted the English whiz into a central midfielder and claimed that his passing, physicality, and shooting are all at the required standard to play in that position.

7 John Lundstram

Alongside the summer signing from Chelsea, John Lundstram, who has completed 89% of his passes in the league this season, could keep his place.

Jose Cifuentes is still suspended after his red card against Dundee earlier this month and Ryan Jack is missing through injury, which has left the head coach with little to choose from in that area of the pitch.

8 Rabbi Matondo

The second alteration to the XI could come on the right side of the attack as Rabbi Matondo could replace academy graduate Ross McCausland.

Clement's Northern Irish magician has gone five games without a goal or an assist and Matondo could be unleashed ahead of him as part of squad rotation.

The Wales international, who was once hailed as "electrifying" by former manager Ryan Giggs, has only started three Premiership matches so far this season but has racked up one goal and two assists in that time.

Rangers' head coach must now unleash him from the start on the right wing to see if he can use his impressive pace and crossing to make an impact in the final third.

9 Todd Cantwell

Another player who could retain their position in this XI is mercurial attacking midfielder Todd Cantwell, in the number ten role behind the striker.

The former Norwich City star was unlucky not to register an assist when Balogun blazed his clever cross along the box over the bar against Aberdeen.

He is yet to score his first league goal of the season but has registered two assists in his last three Premiership outings as the creative spark in midfield.

10 Abdallah Sima

On the left of the attack, Abdallah Sima should start as the Brighton & Hove Albion loanee has been in terrific goalscoring form so far this season.

The Senegal international has racked up nine goals in 11 Premiership starts and three strikes in six Europa League outings since his move to Ibrox over the summer.

He has found the back of the net five times in his last five matches and will be hoping to add to his impressive tally on Wednesday night against the Saints.

11 Kemar Roofe

The third and final change could come at the top end of the pitch with Kemar Roofe being unleashed by Clement over Cyriel Dessers.

Brazilian forward Danilo is set for four months on the sidelines with a knee injury and this could provide the Jamaica international with an opportunity to play more minutes over the coming weeks.

The former Leeds United forward scored the winning goal off the bench against Real Betis last Thursday night as he reacted quickly to a loose ball in the box to find the back of the net.

Roofe has one goal and zero 'big chances' missed in four Premiership starts so far this season, whilst Dessers has five goals and 11 'big chances' missed in 11 starts.

The Nigeria international has been far from clinical for the Light Blues since his move from Cremonese and Clement could ditch him from the XI to provide the ex-Anderlecht marksman with an opportunity.