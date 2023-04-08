Tottenham Hotspur are back in Premier League action as they look to get a foothold back on the race for the top four.

On Monday night, a stunning equaliser from Everton defender Michael Keane meant the Lilywhites were condemned to fifth place, heading into this afternoon's encounter with Brighton and Hove Albion.

The north Londoners have home comforts on their side but caretaker manager Cristian Stellini is dealing with a whole host of injury concerns, so what sort of side could we see at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

Here's what Football FanCast are predicting...

How will Spurs line up against Brighton?

Between the sticks, club captain Hugo Lloris is set to resume no.1 duties after making a successful comeback from injury at Goodison Park earlier in the week. Perhaps it's unfair on Fraser Forster, who deputised amicably, but the Frenchman is the first choice.

Without stars such as Ben Davies, Ryan Sessegnon and Emerson Royal due to injury, the wing-backs select themselves, meaning Pedro Porro and Ivan Perisic keep their place on either flank, though there could be a change to the back three, with second-half substitute Davinson Sanchez a candidate to replace Clement Lenglet in the starting XI.

The £21.5m-rated Colombian would then join Eric Dier and Cristian Romero in the backline.

In midfield, there are more injuries, with Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma long-term absentees. Oliver Skipp and Pape Matar Sarr are battling for that spot alongside Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, though it's likely that the homegrown talent gets the nod once again.

Spurs have looked fruitless in attack in recent outings and whilst Harry Kane will still be the first name on the teamsheet, he could be joined by January arrival Arnaut Danjuma in what would be a very rare start. It would be the second and final alteration to Stellini's 11.

Heung-min Son has struggled for form, so the introduction of the £28m-rated Villarreal loanee - who is a "nightmare for defenders" according to pundit Kevin Phillips - could give a new lift to their floundering frontline, also joining Dejan Kulusevski as Lucas Moura begins a three-game suspension after his red card on Monday night.

Predicted Tottenham Hotspur XI (3-4-3): Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Romero; Perisic, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Porro; Danjuma, Kulusevski; Kane