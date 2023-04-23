Tottenham Hotspur are back on their travels in the Premier League as they head to St James' Park to face European hopefuls Newcastle United this afternoon.

The north London outfit will be looking to respond to last weekend's disappointing result after they were beaten 3-2 by relegation-threatened AFC Bournemouth in injury time, a result that moved them three points adrift of the top four, where today's opponents currently sit, with a game in hand.

Lilywhites interim boss Cristian Stellini has a lot to think about heading into kick-off, so it'll be interesting to see what sort of side he selects in the northeast.

Here's what we are predicting...

How will Tottenham lineup against Newcastle?

There could be as many as four changes from the defeat to the Cherries.

In goal, club captain Hugo Lloris is set to continue between the sticks as he has done since his return from injury, whilst the back three in front of him could have a surprise name, in the form of Japhet Tanganga, who takes the place of injury doubt Clement Lenglet.

After Davinson Sanchez became the substitute who got substituted to a chorus of boos, the Italian caretaker may opt for the Hotspur Way academy graduate alongside the experienced Eric Dier and Cristian Romero instead.

Pape Matar Sarr is in line for a rare start too - after impressing everyone at the San Siro, he has hardly been seen since. This game could be a good time to utilise his dynamism and tenacity in midfield, featuring next to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Meanwhile, on the flanks, Pedro Porro should continue in Emerson Royal's absence, whilst the returning Ben Davies could get the nod over Ivan Perisic on the left, with the Welshman thought to be available this afternoon.

The fourth and final change could then come in the attack as last weekend's goalscorer Arnaut Danjuma is preferred to the out-of-sorts Dejan Kulusevski, meaning the Villarreal loanee joins both Heung-min Son and Harry Kane up top.

Kulusevski, valued at around £64m by FootballTransfers, has certainly been a hit in north London since his move last year but the "absolute monster" - as hailed by journalist Nima Tavallaey Roodsari - has provided only one goal and one assist in the Premier League in 2023, and that makes for hard reading indeed.

Predicted Spurs XI (3-4-3): Lloris; Tanganga, Dier, Romero; Davies, Hojbjerg, Sarr, Porro; Son, Danjuma, Kane