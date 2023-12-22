Nuno Espirito Santo's first game in charge of Nottingham Forest takes place this weekend as in-form Bournemouth travel to the City Ground.

Forest go into the game off the back of another disappointing defeat, as they lost 2-0 to Spurs at home, which ultimately saw Steve Cooper lose his job.

A run of poor performances that stretches back to September has put the Reds 17th in the Premier League, with just three wins from 17 matches, and the Garibaldi faithful will be hoping that their new boss can inspire the side and start with a bang.

Luckily, Santo has almost a full squad available to choose from, ensuring that he could make three changes from the loss to Spurs.

1 GK - Matt Turner

Despite not playing a game for Forest in the whole of November, Matt Turner seems to have become the number-one choice again over the last two weeks. The American is expected to start in between the sticks once again this weekend.

2 RCB - Willy Boly

Willy Boly will link up with his former Wolves boss again, and he should keep his spot in a right centre-back role. The 32-year-old has started 12 games this season, and he will be hoping to use his aerial strength in the opposition box.

3 CB - Murillo

The 21-year-old has featured in every game since his debut in October, and he should start once again this weekend. Murillo will look to progress play and pick up his third clean sheet of the season.

4 LCB - Moussa Niakhate

Niakhate's position in the starting XI depends on whether Felipe is fit enough to start, but given that the Brazilian is set to undergo a late fitness test, the number 19 may be preferred. The Senegal international has only kept one clean sheet this season, which came in his player-of-the-match performance against Aston Villa.

5 RWB/RM - Serge Aurier

Neco Williams started last weekend in the absence of Aurier, but the ex-Spurs player could return to the side after suffering from an injury. The 30-year-old was fighting to be fit for last weekend's game, so he should be ready for Bournemouth.

6 CM - Orel Mangala

The Belgian midfielder has started all but one game this season, and he will keep his place at the heart of Forest's midfield. Mangala has failed to form a relationship with teammates this season due to rotation, but the number five has been a mainstay in the team.

7 CM - Ibrahim Sangare

Sangare has only started ten games this season under Cooper, but with a new boss in charge, his Forest career could finally take off. The ex-PSV star is set to take a late fitness test after being out with an Adductor strain, but if he is fit, he should walk into the starting XI - ensuring that Ryan Yates is among those to make way.

8 LWB/LM - Harry Toffolo

Nuno does have options in this role in the form of Williams and Ola Aina, but Harry Toffolo should be given the nod this weekend. The 28-year-old is Forest's joint top assister this season, and he will look to create in the final third on Saturday.

9 RW - Morgan Gibbs-White

The Reds star has featured in every game this season, but he has only registered one goal and two assists. He will look to re-connect with his former manager, who gave him his breakthrough at Wolves, and the boss will start the number ten this weekend.

10 ST - Chris Wood

After scoring a brace versus Luton in October, Chris Wood has failed to score in his last six games for Forest. However, with Taiwo Awoniyi out injured, the 32-year-old should come back into the fold after the experiment of playing without a centre-forward last time out failed to pay off.

A "reliable" goalscorer at Burnley - as described by pundit Gary Neville - Wood could well start firing again under the new regime.

11 LW - Anthony Elanga

The ex-Manchester United star has only started 11 games this season, but he has registered six goal contributions, the joint most in the squad. Callum Hudson-Odoi may challenge for his place, but the 21-year-old should be favoured.

Nottingham Forest's predicted lineup vs Bournemouth in full: GK - Turner; RCB - Boly, CB - Murillo, LCB - Niakhate; RWB/RM - Aurier, CM - Mangala, CM - Sangare, LWB/LM - Toffolo; RW - Gibbs-White, ST - Wood, LW - Elanga.