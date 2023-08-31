A report from the English press has shared a "surprise" update on Arsenal and their possible bid to sign former Man City defender Eric Garcia.

Who will Arsenal sign next?

Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu Gaspar have orchestrated one of the Gunners' busiest summer transfer windows in recent memory, spending north of £200 million on four key signings.

Arsenal are showing real ambition to contend with last season's imperious treble-winners Man City, even spending a club-record £105 million to acquire England international star Declan Rice from West Ham.

Alongside Rice, Germany international Kai Havertz, versatile defender Jurrien Timber and sweeper keeper David Raya have also joined the north Londoners, but there's a major problem with one.

Timber sustained an ACL injury during Arsenal's opening day Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest a fortnight ago and could be out for as long as seven months, with Arteta previously suggesting they could take to the transfer market again in search of a replacement.

“It is a huge blow. Especially for him after just joining the club. We recruited him with clear intentions and what he was bringing to the team was evident,” Arteta said recently.

“We have to assess now what the options are, what the best way is to get the best out of the players we have. As I said, my biggest challenge now is to get the best out of the players we have.

“I cannot control anything that is not here. And we are always open and we have to be open and react if something happens, not only with an injury but with the market as well – and that’s what we are doing.”

Garcia, who has found game time difficult to come by for Barcelona lately, is seen as a possible alternative to the sidelined Timber - according to recent reports.

The 22-year-old worked under Arteta when he was assistant coach at Man City under Pep Guardiola, and an update has come to light on his potential move to Arsenal.

The Daily Star claim they're "weighing up a surprise late loan move" for Garcia, who City sold after just 19 league games. Arsenal actually attempted to sign the Spaniard on a free transfer two years ago, and it appears they're returning to the fold.

It is believed Garcia, for his part, would welcome a return to England.

How good is Eric Garcia?

The young six foot defender played predominantly in a makeshift defensive midfield role over his 32 appearances for Barca last season; highlighting a real versatility which may appeal to Arteta.

Xavi certainly rates Garcia, as he explained last season with a real endorsement to the Spanish press.

"Eric is extraordinary," said Xavi to the media late last year.

"I value him a lot, he is important to us. He plays in a very complicated position because, at Barca, a centre-back is always exposed. But he is a role model in the dressing room and we value him a lot."

Possessing some English top flight experience, he could be a solid candidate to cover for Timber, especially on a financially do-able loan deal.