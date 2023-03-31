Manchester United have reportedly expressed an interest in signing Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.

What’s the latest news on Man United and Kobel?

The Red Devils could be set for a busy summer in the transfer market, with a new forward and midfielder the club’s main priorities.

However, it looks as if a new goalkeeper will also be required at Old Trafford, with Dean Henderson looking likely to leave on a permanent basis over the coming months.

Jack Butland is only on loan until the end of the season and both David de Gea and Tom Heaton are out of contract in the summer, although the former is expected to extend his stay in Manchester.

Therefore, a new number two to rival De Gea under Erik ten Hag could be on the cards, with links to Kobel emerging earlier this month. There has been speculation that United have already met with the player’s agent, and a further update has come to light.

Sports Witness relayed an update from Blick regarding the Red Devils and Kobel. An approach has seemingly been made with United expressing a specific interest in signing the goalkeeper. Dortmund are thought to be worried as a result of United’s interest and are doing everything they can to keep the 25-year-old at the club.

Would Kobel be a good signing for United?

Kobel appears to be at the peak of his powers with a career-high €35m Transfermarkt valuation and has featured heavily for Dortmund in recent years.

The Switzerland international has kept 23 clean sheets in 65 appearances since joining in 2021, with Dortmund goalkeeping coach Matthias Kleinsteiber describing Kobel as a ‘really good goalkeeper’ who ‘can handle the pressure’ .

“I think the fans realised very quickly that he’s a really good goalkeeper. But he still has a lot of room for improvement, he can improve in all areas.”

“Gregor can handle the pressure, I’ve seen that with him. In Augsburg, he had real pressure on the kettle, as it was about staying in the Bundesliga, and also with Stuttgart as the next step, he didn’t have it easy.”

However, he has been used to being first choice for large parts of his career, so coming in and potentially beginning on the bench may not sit well with the shot-stopper.

De Gea is a United legend, breaking the club record for clean sheets in the Carabao Cup final triumph over Newcastle, however, there will come a point when the Red Devils need to look at his eventual long-term successor, so a move for Kobel could be one to keep an eye on.