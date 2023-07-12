Football FanCast previews the Premier League opening day fixtures, ahead of the fast-approaching 2023/24 campaign beginning on Friday 11th August.

Burnley v Manchester City

Kick-off: Friday 11th August, 8pm.

Newly promoted Burnley take on treble winners Manchester City at Turf Moor. The Clarets' head coach Vincent Kompany will be across the dugout from his former manager Pep Guardiola.

The City boss made a bold claim in March suggesting Kompany will one day return to the Citizens as manager.

"Maybe he [Kompany] doesn't agree with me, but having seen his teams, I'm more than convinced today he's going to come back. When? When I said my feelings weeks ago, this part I don't know. But it's going to happen," the Spaniard said.

The likely narrative built around this fixture will highlight the managers, billing it as the master versus the apprentice, and Kompany will certainly be eager to make a statement.

It will be a fascinating watch as Burnley look to finish well clear of relegation trouble.

Full preview: Burnley v Manchester City

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

Kick-off: Saturday 12th August, 12.30pm.

Last season's Premier League runners-up face Nottingham Forest, who sealed their safety with a 1-0 victory over the Gunners in May, subsequently crowning Manchester City as champions.

The same fixture last term produced a convincing 5-0 victory for the north London club, lifting Arsenal to the summit of the table whilst Forest remained at the foot - a stark contrast to the game played at the City Ground seven months later. What's in store this time around?

Full preview: Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

Bournemouth v West Ham United

Kick-off: Saturday 12th August, 3pm.

West Ham United travel to the south coast to face Bournemouth, who finished one point behind the Hammers last term.

The Cherries are gearing up for their second season back in the top flight and will have a fresh face in the dugout following the sacking of manager Gary O'Neil.

Andoni Iraola was appointed as his successor and will be up against the Conference League winners in his first match in charge.

Full preview: Bournemouth v West Ham United

Brighton & Hove Albion v Luton Town

Kick-off: Saturday 12th August, 3pm.

These two sides haven't faced each other since February 2009, which came in the Johnstone's Paint Trophy. That meeting finished 1-1 after 120 minutes before Luton defeated the Seagulls on penalties, booking their place in the final at Wembley.

They've both come a long way since then and now meet at the pinnacle of English football. The Hatters, however, haven't been gifted with an easy start to life in the Premier League. Brighton finished sixth last term and scored the fourth-most goals in the division.

The newcomers will need to be on their A-game.

Full preview: Brighton & Hove Albion v Luton Town

Everton v Fulham

Kick-off: Saturday 12th August, 3pm.

The Toffees narrowly avoided relegation on the final day of last season, with Leicester City at one point sending them down to the Championship.

Sean Dyche will be hopeful his side can build upon their survival and ensure they don't find themselves in another relegation battle for a third consecutive season.

Meanwhile, Fulham enjoyed a successful return to the top flight, finishing 10th - 16 points clear of Everton.

It could be Everton's final full year at Goodison Park and they'll be keen to make it a fortress. You'd suspect the Cottagers will be in for a tough battle.

Full preview: Everton v Fulham

Sheffield United v Crystal Palace

Kick-off: Saturday 12th August, 3pm.

Sheffield United return to the Premier League after a two-year absence, hosting Crystal Palace at Bramall Lane on the opening day. The last meeting between these two sides resulted in a 2-0 home defeat for the Blades, who were already relegated by that point.

For Palace, facing a newly promoted side, particularly away from home, can serve as a difficult challenge and could well be without Wilfried Zaha, who continues to be linked with a Selhurst Park exit.

Full preview: Sheffield United v Crystal Palace

Newcastle United v Aston Villa

Kick-off: Saturday 12th August, 5.30pm.

Eddie Howe's side will host the Villans at St James' Park - a ground which has recently become renowned as one of the toughest places to visit.

Both sides enjoyed fruitful campaigns last season. The Magpies secured their return to the Champions League after two decades out of the competition, whilst Aston Villa will feature in Europe for the first time since the 2010/11 season after finishing in the Europa Conference League slot.

The Tyneside club thrashed Villa 4-0 in this same fixture last term, though the visitors were under the stewardship of caretaker boss Aaron Danks​​​​​​ rather than the experienced Unai Emery.

Full preview: Newcastle United v Aston Villa

Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur

Kick-off: Sunday 13th August, 2pm.

Ange Postecoglou's Spurs reign begins in west London, with Tottenham taking on Brentford in the first of two games played on Sunday.

The Bees finished one point behind eighth-placed Spurs last term and won five out of their last six games, which, in fact, included a 3-1 away victory over the north London club. Thomas Frank will be hopeful they can carry that momentum into the new season, whilst Postecoglou will be keen to mark his first game in English football with a win.

Full preview: Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea v Liverpool

Kick-off: Sunday 13th August, 4.30pm.

Another new managerial era begins, as Mauricio Pochettino faces Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in his first game in charge.

Both clubs endured below-par campaigns in 2022/23 - particularly Chelsea, who finished in the bottom half of the table with 44 points, which was their lowest points tally since the Premier League was formed in 1992.

Full preview: Chelsea v Liverpool

Manchester United v Wolves

Kick-off: Monday 14th August, 8pm.

The final game of the first matchweek takes place at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag's side claimed a 2-0 victory over Wolves in May thanks to goals from Anthony Martial and Alejandro Garnacho. They'll be hoping for a repeat this time around.

Wolves appear to be restricted by Financial Fair Play regulations and may be on a limited budget ahead of Julen Lopetegui's first full season in charge.

Full preview: Manchester United v Wolves