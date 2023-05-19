Feyenoord boss Arne Slot knows he can "fulfil his dream" of managing in the Premier League if he moves to Tottenham Hotspur, according to reports.

What's the latest Spurs manager news?

Spurs are slowly whittling down their list of managerial candidates as the north Londoners continue searching for Antonio Conte's replacement, nearly two months after the Italian departed N17.

Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann has recently been ruled out of the running to become Tottenham's next manager, while Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso recently confirmed his intention to stay in the Bundesliga.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has also signed a new deal at Burnley after reports that Spurs were interested in appointing the Belgian, meaning Tottenham's options are getting narrower.

Recent claims suggest that the main contenders to succeed Conte at Spurs are Sporting Lisbon's Ruben Amorim, Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi and Slot.

The Dutchman in particular is of serious interest to Tottenham as he has shot right to the top of Spurs' managerial shortlist, with Levy believing he fits most of his criteria.

According to a report by London World, Slot could well be open to joining Spurs as Feyenoord plot to try and keep him.

The Eredivisie champions are ready to offer their manager a new deal and pay rise in the hopes of keeping him away from Spurs, but Slot "knows he can get more at Tottenham and fulfill his dream of managing in the Premier League."

Furthermore, the Lilywhites board have scheduled talks with the representatives of Feyenoord's manager - who is now topping the list of potential Conte replacements.

Who is Arne Slot?

The 44-year-old has just clinched the Dutch league title, his first as a top flight manager, and his stock is growing pretty rapidly.

Dutch football experts, like Marcel van der Kraan, have called him a "maniac" whilst praising the coach's ultra-attacking style.

"He is very similar to Pep Guardiola, his ideas are very similar, he is a massive fan of Pep and he plays the same time, said Van der Kraan on talksSPORT."He goes ultra-attacking, he is almost like a maniac. Not on the touchline but it is fantastic to see how he has turned an average side into a wonderful attacking machine."

Slot's former Feyenoord assistant, Zeljko Petrovic also said this on his ex-boss in an interview with the media: