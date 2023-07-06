Arsenal transfer target Jurrien Timber is set for a medical "in the coming days" as the Gunners agree an initial £34 million deal for his signing, according to reports.

Who are Arsenal signing this summer?

After weeks of talks, rejected bids and discusions over payment structure, Mikel Arteta is said to have finally sealed a move for West Ham United star Declan Rice.

The north Londoners have reached a compromise over the details of payment, with Arsenal set to give the Hammers an initial £100 million over 24 months for the midfielder.

The agreement includes a further £5m in add-ons as renowned transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano also gives his famous "here we go".

Rice's arrival is set to hand Arteta a major boost as the Spaniard looks to seriously contend for another league title next season, while Germany international Kai Havertz has already been confirmed in a deal worth £65 million from Chelsea.

“Kai is a player of top quality," said Arteta upon his arrival.

"He has great versatility and is an intelligent player. He will bring a huge amount of extra strength to our midfield and variety to our play.

“We welcome Kai and his family to Arsenal Football Club and we are all excited to start working with him when we start pre-season training soon.”

Ajax defender Timber, who has been targeted by transfer chief Edu as a versatile, elite defensive option, looks to also be nearing a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have now reached an agreement for the Netherlands international, and if all goes to plan, he will become their third major signing of the window after Havertz and Rice.

That is according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth, who had an exciting mid-week update for Arsenal supporters on their pursuit of Timber.

"Just been confirmed to us in the past few minutes, Arsenal have now got an agreement in principle with Ajax to sign the defender Jurrien Timber," said Sheth (via Football Daily).

"The deal is worth an initial €40 million (£34m), plus a further €5 million (£4m) in performance-related add-ons.

"He's expected to have a medical in the coming days, and then finalise those personal terms, which effectively have been agreed as well.

"He's been a long term target for Arsenal. you'll remember last summer that Man United tried to sign Jurrien Timber, but Arsenal have been keeping an eye on him for a number of months, he will be signed predominantly as a right-back.

"I think Mikel Arteta really wants to strengthen that backline."

Why have Arsenal signed Timber?

The 22-year-old played more Eredivisie minutes than any other Ajax player last season, highlighting his real importance to them, with no other regular averaging a better passing accuracy (91.7%).

Seemingly a composed ball-player, Timber could slot into Arteta's fluid system perfectly, and the exciting young defender has received plenty of plaudits.

Journalist Antonio Mango, writing on Twitter last year, even claimed he is a "generational superstar".

"I can’t describe just how good Julien Timber is," wrote Mango.

"Only 20 years-old & been Ajax most reliable and consistent player this season. Mr Versatile.

"Along with Antony, he’s been Ajax POYT. Generational Superstar."