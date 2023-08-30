Arsenal are one of the clubs who could make a late move for Benfica defender Alexander Bah as a report from Denmark shares news.

Who will Arsenal sign?

Mikel Arteta and co have been linked with a late move to replace the injured Jurrien Timber, coming after the Netherlands ace suffered an ACL tear during their opening day clash with Nottingham Forest.

The Gunners have spent north of £200 million on marquee signings this summer transfer window, with Arsenal sealing deals for Timber, Germany international Kai Havertz, goalkeeper David Raya and club-record acquisition Declan Rice.

However, Timber's lengthy absence now proves a thorn in Arteta's side, who must now contemplate whether to take to the market for cover before deadline day on September 1.

"It’s a huge blow, especially for him having just joined the club to have the injury that he has is a huge disappointment for him," Arteta said on Timber at a media conference earlier this month.

"It’s true that he was giving us very different things in terms of what we could do on both sides, but again, these things happen, and we have to be prepared for that.

"We are always open and we have to always be open to react if something happens, not only with an injury but with the market as well and that’s what we are doing."

Arsenal face being without Timber for as long as seven months, and it is believed that they have weighed up possible replacements like Barcelona defender Eric Garcia.

The north Londoners could also make a late move for Bah of Benfica, who is being courted by a host of clubs, according to a report from Danish outlet Tipsbladet.

Indeed, it is even believed clubs are "raving about" the Denmark international defender, especially in England, with Nottingham Forest, West Ham and Arsenal all contending.

The Emirates Stadium, though, comes as a "particularly attractive option", and Arteta's side now have space in Bah's position to accommodate him following Kieran Tierney's loan to Real Sociedad.

While Benfica aren't exactly in a rush to offload the 25-year-old, it is claimed that a bid in the region of €30-35 million (£26m-£30m) would be enough to sway them into doing a late deal.

If Bah is to depart the Portuguese giants, they'll need an apt replacement for him.

How good is Alexander Bah?

The full-back comes as a very solid and enticing option for Arsenal and Arteta.

Bah, who featured regularly for Benfica over the 2022/2023 campaign, played 28 league matches for them and ranked among their best-performing players by average match rating according to WhoScored.

The Dane, during last season, managed Benfica's fifth-highest rate of tackles per 90 in the Primeira Liga and third-best number of interceptions per match (WhoScored).

A real all-rounder, Bah also excelled in the forward areas, ranking among Benfica's best for key passes made per 90 in the final third.

Arsenal face another gruelling fixture schedule this season, and if they're to contend with last season's treble winners Man City, they may need more strength in depth.