Arsenal have the "upper hand" over all of their rivals in the race to sign West Ham United star Declan Rice, even despite Pep Guardiola personally speaking to the player.

Who could Arsenal sign this summer?

The north Londoners are being lead by sporting director Edu and co in their hunt for midfield upgrades, with Arsenal eyeing many different names to shore up the position.

Reports suggest they could even make multiple signings there, leading to serious interest in Rice, Brighton's Moises Caicedo and Man City captain Ilkay Gundogan.

Southampton's Romeo Lavia and Wolves star Ruben Neves have also been mentioned in parts, though Rice appears to be one of manager Mikel Arteta's top transfer targets.

As well as the midfield era, Arsenal want to sign new full-backs, with City's Joao Cancelo, Real Valladolid starlet Ivan Fresneda and Galatasary's Sacha Boey all being linked.

Going back to midfield and Rice in particular, The Guardian and journalist Jacob Steinberg have an update on Arsenal's pursuit of the 24-year-old.

The England international, who could win his first ever major trophy tonight as West Ham take on Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final, has suitors up and down the country.

However, the "smart money" is on Arsenal, who have the "upper hand" over the rivals when it comes to signing Rice. City boss Pep Guardiola has apparently even spoken to the midfielder personally, but the Premier League champions aren't seeking to replace Rodri.

Who is Declan Rice?

The Hammers captain and has been indispensable for David Moyes - standing out as their best-performing player in the top flight last season.

Rice made more interceptions per 90 than any other West Ham player in that time (WhoScored), with former England captain Stuart Pearce (talkSPORT via football.london) raving over his ability to drive past players.

"You see him pick the ball up and someone shuts him down and he drives past them as though they are not there," Pearce said. "And these are Premier League players he is up against and he drives past them, you see people going to shut him down and that five yards of explosion it is as though those players don't get set and they are not ready for it, he moves that quickly over the ground."

Called "underrated" by sections of the media also, he would be a stellar addition for Arsenal, and it looks like they're certainly the clear favourites.