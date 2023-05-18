Arsenal are preparing an official bid to sign West Ham United star Declan Rice after Mikel Arteta and Edu internally discussed his signing.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

Following a combination of poor April results, injuries and Man City's imperious run of form, Arsenal are now, at best, outside contenders for the 2023/2024 Premier League title.

It is all in Pep Guardiola's hands and the Blues could even seal their domestic crown on Sunday with a win over Chelsea, regardless of what Arsenal do against Nottingham Forest.

Despite the likelihood of missing out on this year's title, there is a compelling argument to be made that this season has been a success overall for the north Londoners.

Just 12 months ago, Arteta was pipped to a top four finish and Champions League qualification by Tottenham, yet this time round the gap between both these sides is hugely in Arsenal's favour.

The north Londoners are guaranteed European football next season and they quite simply must get preparing for what will be a crucial transfer window.

Arsenal are reliably believed to be chasing a central midfield star, leading to links with Brighton's Moises Caicedo and Rice, with the latter coming as a major target.

Reports have suggested that the 24-year-old is even keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium, and reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano shared an update via CaughtOffide's Substack.

The transfer reporter claims both Edu and Arteta internally discussed his signing as far back as January, with Arsenal now readying an official bid.

Romano wrote:

"Declan Rice has always been a top target and he remains their priority. There have been conversations between Arsenal and Rice, while Arteta and Edu were already discussing him internally back in January. Arsenal now plan to prepare an official bid for the West Ham star in the next few weeks."

Who is Declan Rice?

According to WhoScored, Rice stands out as West Ham's best-performing player by average match rating - making their highest number of interceptions per 90 in the top flight.

The midfielder has also been called "utterly sensational" by members of the media, and because of his quality, the Irons are apparently set to demand a marquee sum.

Sky Sports recently claimed that Rice could cost as high as £120 million, regardless of his deal running out in 2024 - with West Ham manager David Moyes actually quoting £150m last summer.