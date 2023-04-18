Arsenal are the 'favourites' to sign West Ham United star Declan Rice and he is 'excited' by the prospect of joining them, according to reports.

What's the latest on Rice to Arsenal?

The north Londoners are reliably believed to be well in contention to sign David Moyes' star man and it has been reported that he is almost certain to leave his current club this summer.

Rice's deal expires in 2024, and while West Ham possess the option to extend his contract by a further year, the player himself has made no secret of his desire to compete at the very highest level.

"Growing up as a kid I’ve seen all these top players win the trophies, win the Premier League, the Champions League," said Rice in an interview with the media last year. “Me as a football fan and a player I want to win the best stuff, I want to win the Premier League, I want to lift that trophy, I want to win the Champions League, I want to win the FA Cups, League Cups, even with England, I want to win it all."

The England international has been both a star player for Moyes and for Gareth Southgate in a Three Lions jersey, most recently earning rave reviews for his some of his World Cup performances in Qatar. As well as Arsenal, both Chelsea and Man City have been tipped as possible suitors for the midfielder, but it appears Mikel Arteta's side are out in front of them.

According to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook, writing via his transfer column, the Gunners are 'favourites' to sign Rice as they remain in pole position - even despite the outside possibility of an ambitious swoop from Eddie Howe's Newcastle United.

It's reiterated that Rice is 'almost certain' to leave east London this summer with West Ham holding out for a £100 million transfer fee. Chelsea are also still in the hunt, yet Crook claims the 24-year-old firmly has his eyes on a move to Arsenal.

It is believed that Rice is 'excited by the prospect' of joining Arsenal and their interest is 'most advanced'.

Should Arsenal sign Rice?

The homegrown ace has yet again dazzled for West Ham under Moyes, perhaps proving he is ready for a blockbuster move across London to Arsenal. As per WhoScored, Rice stands out as their best-performing player by average match rating, all while making more interceptions per 90 than any of his teammates.

If Arsenal want to reinforce their midfield with real steel, look no further than the 'sensational' Rice, who will most likely be watching their Premier League title race with serious interest.