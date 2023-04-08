Arsenal transfer target Declan Rice is now 'pushing' for a summer move, according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

Who could Arsenal sign this summer?

As per recent reports, it appears central midfield is a major priority for transfer chief Edu and manager Mikel Arteta as a host of top players in that position are linked to joining.

As well as Rice, the likes of Moises Caicedo of Brighton, Barcelona star Raphinha and Everton midfielder Amadou Onana have all been mentioned in the last week.

Meanwhile, in other areas, Arsenal are reportedly in talks with the agents of Leicester City playmaker Youri Tielemans - who is looking set to leave the King Power Stadium as a free agent.

Across the pond, the north Londoners are also said to be targeting one of South Americas most exciting prospects Vitor Roque - who is also wanted by rivals Chelsea.

Arteta's side may have the pull to convince this crop of players to join them, especially considering they're currently eight points of clear of closest challengers Man City at the top of the Premier League table.

Arsenal have a real chance to end their near-20 year wait for a domestic crown, and if Edu can seal deals for some of the club's top targets later this year, it's safe to say these are exciting times to be a supporter.

Now, as per talkSPORT reporter Crook, it is believed that one of Arsenal's main priorities - England international Rice - has adopted a firm exit stance.

The Hammers captain is apparently 'pushing for a summer move' as the Gunners target him, coming amid West Ham's worry of having to sell other key players like Jarrod Bowen.

Should Arsenal sign Rice?

The 24-year-old has been praised for his 'sensational' form for the east Londoners in recent seasons and it's hard not to see why going by the numbers.

As per WhoScored, Rice is West Ham's best-performing player by average match rating and has featured over more league minutes than any other Irons star - making their most interceptions per 90 in that time.

Former assistant boss Stuart Pearce recently said this to talkSPORT on the player:

"He’s got so much more in his locker. He’s got a brilliant range of passing. “When I talk about getting teams turned, he is in a key position to get us turned and go forward with diagonal passes or forward passes through the lines. “He’s got a great range of passing. I’ve seen it first hand for two years."

Homegrown also, Rice could seemingly add a real degree of steal Arteta's midfield.