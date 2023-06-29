Arsenal transfer target Declan Rice is "sold" on joining the club after behind-the-scenes talks with manager Mikel Arteta, according to Mark Douglas.

Is Declan Rice joining Arsenal?

This a consistently developing story and reports from just last night indicate that the 24-year-old is edging ever closer to joining the Gunners this summer.

Indeed, the likes of David Ornstein have reported that a fee has, at last, been agreed between West Ham and Arsenal for Rice. Arteta's side have apparently offered £100 million, plus an additional £5m in add-ons, and that is enough to convince West Ham to do the deal.

However, while they appear to have reached a compromise after seeing two previous bids rejected, another reliable media source in Fabrizio Romano says it's not quite 'here we go' yet, as Arsenal and West Ham still need to agree on the payment structure.

Arteta, though, looks to be on the verge of signing one of his top transfer targets and the proposed deal will make Rice one of Britain's most expensive ever players - alongside the likes of Jack Grealish and Jude Bellingham.

Sharing some background on Rice and why he appears to close to the Emirates, reporter Douglas has dropped an interesting line in a piece for i news.

Indeed, the journalist claims Rice has had Arsenal in his sights for a long while and is "sold" on joining the club this summer - coming after they were narrowly beaten to the title by treble-winning Man City last year.

Arteta personally played a huge part in that, according to Douglas, with the Spaniard speaking to him behind-the-scenes and selling a "detailed vision of how he would fit into the club’s project".

It's added that it looks very likely Rice will get his wish.

What's been said about Declan Rice?

The England international has been praised for his performances at West Ham over the last few years, with some members of the media calling him "utterly sensational" in claret and blue.

Irons boss David Moyes, meanwhile, has called his showings "second to none" whilst hailing Rice's leadership traits on the field.

"Dec has been our leader on the pitch for the last year or two,’ Moyes said.

"His performances have been second to none, his commitment, he wants to play the games and wants to get better. The other side is with a bit of experience you know what to do in certain situations."