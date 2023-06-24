Arsenal have tabled a €100 million (£86m) bid to sign West Ham United star Declan Rice, according to reports out of Italy.

Will Declan Rice join Arsenal?

The north Londoners, who remain in the hunt for their top transfer target after seeing two bids rejected already, are reportedly "serious" about signing Rice for manager Mikel Arteta.

Reports have claimed that Arsenal could be set for a major midfield overhaul this summer, with star man Thomas Partey being pushed towards the exit door in favour of new arrivals.

Alongside Rice, it is believed the Gunners could also sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, and they are apparently close to agreeing personal terms as talks progress with his club (Football Insider).

Arsenal have many plates spinning at the moment as they schedule a medical for the incoming Kai Havertz this weekend and remain in negotiations for Ajax defender Jurrien Timber.

However, Rice is seen as one of their main priorities, and Arteta is apparently eager to bring the player to north London.

Supporters have been waiting for news of an improved third bid, especially with treble-winners Man City lurking in the background. Pep Guardiola's side apparently hold a serious interest in the England international themselves, so if Arsenal want to get Rice over the line, they may need to hurry.

After news from an unlikely source, it appears Arteta's side may have now made that third offer.

Indeed, according to FC Inter News.it, Arsenal have "already put 100 million euros (£86m) on the plate" to convince West Ham to sell their prized asset.

This line comes from a piece detailing the club's newly found interest in Nicolo Barella, too, with Gunners transfer chief Edu seemingly looking to be very ambitious this window.

What's been said about Declan Rice?

The 24-year-old, who starred under David Moyes at West Ham last season, recently won his first major honour as a player - helping the Irons to a Europa Conference League title at the expense of Fiorentina.

Called "world class" by members of the media, Rice marked himself out as Moyes' best-performing player by average match rating in the league last season, according to WhoScored.

Former England and West Ham defender Matthew Upson also believes he is a "very mature" player for his age.

"He is a very mature player for his age," said Upson.

"He can handle responsibility amazingly well, which is why he was such a young captain in the Premier League.

"Players don't usually come into their own in that position until their late 20s. For someone of Declan's age, the level he is playing at now is exceptional."