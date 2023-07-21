Highlights Arsenal chief Edu is personally negotiating a deal for Bitello with Gremio this summer, adding to their already ambitious transfer window.

Bitello has been a standout player for Gremio, with impressive statistics for shots, key passes, and successful take-ons in the final third.

Bitello's versatility and press resistance make him a valuable asset, as he can play as a number eight, a number ten, false nine, or even on the right-wing.

Arsenal chief Edu is personally in talks with Gremio to close a deal for Bitello this summer, according to reports out of Brazil this week.

Who will Arsenal sign?

It's been a busy, busy summer for the north Londoners as manager Mikel Arteta, after falling just short in his bid to win a title last season, attempts to mount another challenge.

There has been no shortage of ambition at the Emirates Stadium, with Arsenal completing marquee deals for Germany international Kai Havertz, defender Jurrien Timber from Ajax and England star Declan Rice in a £105 million move.

The latter agreement comes as a British transfer record for any English player, above the likes of Jack Grealish and Jude Bellingham, with Arteta expressing his delight over signing top target Rice.

"We’re really happy that Declan is joining us," Arteta told Arsenal media.

"He is a player with tremendous ability, who has been performing at a high level in the Premier League and for England for a number of seasons now. Declan is bringing undoubted quality to the club and he is an exceptional talent who has the potential to be very successful here.

"The responsibility and role he has taken on has been very impressive and we are really excited that he is joining us."

After Rice, Havertz and Timber, there have been reports that the Gunners could still add quality to their ranks before this season is out. Indeed, despite spending in excess of £200 million already, it is believed Arsenal want to sign Brazilian starlet Bitello from Gremio as well.

According to UOL, Gunners sporting director Edu Gaspar is personally contact with Gremio as he attempts to close a deal for the 23-year-old.

It's added that a journalist from London has confirmed Arsenal's interest in Bitello, with the hopeful title contenders nearing a move for him this summer.

How good is Bitello?

Over his latest Brasilero season, Bitello has marked himself out as a key star for Gremio and their best-performing player by average match rating according to WhoScored.

The South American is among their top four in terms of shots at goal, key passes made and successful take-ons per 90 in the final third - highlighting his real potential to be a major threat for Arteta (WhoScored).

Scout writer Ben Mattinson of Breaking The Lines, writing on Twitter, says Bitello is Gremio's "main player" alongside former Liverpool star Luiz Suarez - who leads the line for them.

"With great technical ability and passing range, Bitello has become a key figure for Grêmio," said Mattinson on social media.

"If anything is probably their main player alongside Luis Suárez who leads the line for them."

Aaron Catterson-Reid, writing for football.london, also heaped praise on Bitello as a "press resistant" player - which could be useful for Arteta's build-out-from-the-back style.

"Perhaps Bitello's greatest strength is his versatility," wrote Catterson-Reid.

"Typically, he operates as an all-action number eight in a midfield pivot or as a no.10.

"But last season, he was also utilised as a false nine or right-wing on occasion. His ball-carrying is one of his greatest assets, frequently dribbling the ball up the pitch as a means of progression - making him extremely press resistant."