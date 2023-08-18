Fabrizio Romano has shared what he's heard on star Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard and how they plan to tie him down with a new deal.

Which Arsenal players are leaving?

Following a major summer spending spree of around £200 million, Mikel Arteta and co now must decide who is free to leave as they attempt to balance the books.

There are many who could reportedly part ways with the north London club, including left-back Nuno Tavares, winger Nicolas Pepe, striker Folarin Balogun, defender Rob Holding and midfield ace Albert Sami Lokonga.

The focus for Arsenal is shipping these surplus-to-requirement players out the door if they're to make more signings before September 1, though an injury to summer signing Jurrien Timber means they could dip back into the market.

"It’s a huge blow, especially for him having just joined the club to have the injury that he has is a huge disappointment for him," Arteta said on Timber at his most recent press conference.

"It’s true that he was giving us very different things in terms of what we could do on both sides, but again, these things happen, and we have to be prepared for that.

"We are always open and we have to always be open to react if something happens, not only with an injury but with the market as well and that’s what we are doing."#

It appears a further overhaul could be on the cards at Arsenal going by Arteta's hint, but one player who is very unlikely to be going anywhere is Odegaard.

The Norway star, who was a key player during Arsenal's title challenge last season, could be about to receive a bumper new contract offer as Romano shares some news.

Taking to X, Romano says that fresh terms for Odegaard are "one of the priorities of the year" at Arsenal and initial talks are "set" to take place.

"Arsenal want to advance in talks to get new deal done for Martin Ødegaard in the next weeks," wrote Romano.

"AFC Initial discussions set to take place as extending Martin’s contract will be one of the priorities of the year."

The 24-year-old started 37 league matches as a mainstay under Arteta last season, bagging 15 goals and seven assists in the process.

What's been said about Martin Odegaard?

There is little question Odegaard is deserving of improved terms after a phenomenal 2022/2023 season, with Arteta heaping praise on the former Real Madrid player.

"Those are the demands he puts on himself and the areas he had huge margins to improve. He is making huge steps in the right direction to become a game-winner," said Arteta on Odegaard's goal tally.

"Then you need really good team-mates around you, which he has, and that obviously helps as well.

"He does it in his own way. There are many ways to lead a team and he has a unique one. We don’t want to take anything from that.

"We are really happy he represents the club in the way he does.

"He needs to continue to develop those skills in the best way because the demands will keep increasing, and his role hopefully as well."