Reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on Arsenal and their links to Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins.

What's the latest on Watkins to Arsenal?

The forward has undergone a phenomenal transformation at Villa Park since the appointment of ex-Gunners boss Unai Emery.

Indeed, Watkins has bagged a brilliant 12 league goals in the time Emery was hired to now, with his imperious Premier League form also prompting calls for an England re-call (Transfermarkt).

The 27-year-old, alongside a dazzling goal record, has racked up four assists to his name since Emery's hire in October - numbers which have undoubtedly forced some of England's biggest clubs to take notice.

Arsenal are reportedly one of them with recent claims suggesting that they have set their sights on his signing, even if Villa wish to tie him down with new and improved terms.

Now, respected reporter Romano has an update on the matter after being asked by supporters. Speaking to CaughtOffside, it is claimed that nothing is advanced in regards to Watkins and Arsenal - going on to say the striker is only focused on Villa as things stand.

He explained:

“I’ve had Arsenal fans asking me about the reports on Ollie Watkins – I can say that I’m not aware of anything advanced at this stage with any club. “He’s doing excellent and he’s only focused on Villa. I’m sure he’s capable of making the step up to one of the so-called ‘big six’, but we also have to respect Villa as the project is ambitious and Unai Emery is there to help them grow.”

Should Arsenal tempt him?

While this update comes as a disappointing one for fans who wish to see him make the north London move, stances in football can change very quickly. Depending on developments in the Midlands, Arsenal should at the very least be monitoring his rumoured contract talks with the view of pouncing if there is no agreement.

Barring his sensational return this season, Watkins' numbers highlight that of a very capable attacking threat - having attempted more shots at goal per 90 than any other Villa player in the top flight (WhoScored).

Speaking after Villa's recent victory over Newcastle, pundit Rio Ferdinand absolutely heralded Watkins - even comparing him to Man City superstar Erling Haaland.