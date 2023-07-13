Arsenal "could reluctantly be forced" to cash in on striker Folarin Balogun with his value at an all-time high, according to journalist Charles Watts.

Who will leave Arsenal this summer?

Following the marquee signings of Germany international winger Kai Havertz, midfielder Declan Rice in a £105 million deal and defender Jurrien Timber from Ajax, the north Londoners need to balance the books.

Further additions haven't been ruled out this summer, with Southampton starlet Romeo Lavia attracting Mikel Arteta's interest, though outgoings are of the upmost importance right now.

Granit Xhaka has already completed his multi-million pound move to Bayer Leverkusen, with the likes of Thomas Partey and Balogun linked to the exit door also.

The latter player is a curious case after his scintillating season on loan at Reims. The USA forward scored 21 goals in 37 Ligue 1 appearances last campaign, putting a host of clubs on red alert given his Arsenal contract also expires in two seasons.

Journalist Charles Watts, writing on his official website, claims Arsenal could be forced to sell Balogun given he has no intention of going out on loan again and has also showed little willingness to pen fresh terms.

"Arsenal’s academy product scored 22 goals in all competitions in France, sending his reputation through the roof," wrote Watts.

"That has allowed him to go into the transfer window holding all the cards when it comes to taking his next step.

"He wants guaranteed playing time and with Gabriel Jesus ahead of him at Arsenal, it feels unlikely that he will be able to get the minutes that he craves with the Gunners this coming season.

"That’s why Arsenal could reluctantly be forced to cash in on the talented frontman this summer.

"Balogun is coming off the back of a superb individual campaign. He still has two years left of his deal and he has just agreed to be the poster boy for the United States ahead of their home World Cup in 2026. So his value, both in footballing terms and commercially is sky high."

How good is Folarin Balogun?

The 22-year-old's goal record in France is just one indicator of his quality, with Balogun also attempting more shots at goal per 90 than any other Reims player and ranking among their best-performers overall (WhoScored).

Balogun is a player of serious potential and attacking quality, making him an attractive proposition for any interested side, domestically or abroad, who are in need of a prolific forward.

Arsenal could apparently demand as much as £50 million for the frontman, who Arteta has previously praised for his commitment and bravery as well.

“He’s a boy that has a really clear idea of what he wants to do with his career," said Arteta.

"He’s really ambitious, really committed and really brave.

“We discussed a lot before he made that move whether it was the right place to go and the other choices he had. He was so convinced. I’m really happy for him because he deserves what he’s getting.

“When you look at the numbers and what he is doing, it’s just incredible. It’s very rare to see that. But he’s got something special."