Gabriel Agbonlahor has claimed the prospective signing of Jurrien Timber will pile pressure on current first choice Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes.

Who are Arsenal signing?

Following on from their capture of Germany international Kai Havertz, who recently put pen to paper on a £65 million deal from Chelsea, there is absolutely no sign Mikel Arteta's side are stopping there.

Indeed, the Gunners have also agreed a fee and payment structure for West Ham United's Declan Rice after weeks of drawn-out negotiations, meaning Arsenal are closing on another big signing.

The 24-year-old looks set to become the most expensive British transfer ever, leapfrogging both Jack Grealish and Jude Bellingham, with Arsenal agreeing a total £105 million move for Rice (£100m + £5m) in add-ons.

Meanwhile, it is believed the club have reached an agreement for Jurrien Timber from Ajax, as reported by Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth, who says the Dutchman's medical is expected imminently.

TalkSPORT regular Agbonlahor, speaking to Football Insider recently, claimed that the young defender could pile pressure on Magalhaes for his starting posltion under Arteta.

Timber can operate as both a full-back and centre-back, meaning Magalhaes could be walking a tightrope in terms of his place, and may have to be at the top of his game.

However, the former Aston Villa striker believes he should at last keep his place for the start of 2022/2023.

“I think for the start of the season, Gabriel should keep his place" said Agbonlahor.

“When they played him with Saliba at the start of the season, they were both phenomenal.

“He has got the odd mistake in him, Gabriel, but even with a mistake he is better than Holding.

“But bringing in Timber really puts the pressure on him. It says – first mistake, and you’re out.”

What's been said about Gabriel Magalhaes?

The Brazilian was an untouchable in Arteta's starting line up last season, with only goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale featuring over more league minutes (WhoScored).

Magalhaes also made more clearances and blocks per 90 than any other Arsenal star, marking him out as key player who could well be crucial for the north Londoners next season (WhoScored).

Timber's quality represents a threat for the South American, but going by his plaudits, Magalhaes has built up plenty of credit in the bank.

Speaking after a 2-2 draw away to Liverpool, journalist James McNicholas raved over the defender's contribution.

"I thought [Gabriel] was very good in large parts today," said McNicholas.

"If he was English, I think we'd talk about him in such different terms – not us but the general football community.

"We would hear words like warrior, leader. You know, he'd be talked about as like a potential England captain.

"I think because he's Brazilian maybe he doesn't get the same level of focus. He's not really a regular international either and I think that might contribute to the way in which he's talked about and discussed.

"But I don't think many centre-halves have been better in the league this season. I thought it was very good again today for long periods."