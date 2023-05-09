Arsenal could table a bid to match Real Valladolid's £20 million asking price for right-back Ivan Fresneda, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Who could Arsenal sign this summer?

The Gunners are on the look out for fresh summer signings as manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu look to build upon this stellar campaign and keep pace with England's elite.

Arsenal are still firmly in the hunt for a first Premier League title in nearly 20 years, but with City currently in the lead and possessing a game in hand, Arteta has it all to do.

The Blues are in imperious form right now and Arsenal must be perfect to even stand a chance at pipping Pep Guardiola to top spot.

If Arsenal cannot usurp the current champions, efforts must be made to refresh the current squad and give them every fighting chance next season. Midfielders are top of Arteta's priority list, according to reports, with West Ham star Declan Rice and Brighton's Moises Caicedo among the targets.

In defence, it is also believed that the north Londoners want central defensive back up, especially considering how much they have struggled without William Saliba since his injury. As a result, Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi is reportedly on the agenda.

Writing in a column for Football Insider, reporter O'Rourke has more transfer news for supporters, namely that Arteta also wants a new right-back as he plots a behind-scenes shake up.

Valladolid star Fresneda is apparently a target, and even though Borussia Dortmund currently lead the race for his signing, Arsenal are apparently big admirers.

Arsenal could also "could table a bid this summer to match the £20 million asking price" from Valladolid, as Arteta wants an attack-minded full-back to add energy from out wide.

The reasoning behind this interest is apparently a tactical switch-up from Arteta, as the Spaniard is aiming to move Ben White into a more central role for next year.

What could Fresneda bring to Arsenal?

Despite his young age, the 18-year-old is a fixture in Valladolid's starting eleven, making 20 appearances and featuring among Paulo Pezzolano's most selected La Liga players (WhoScored).

Fresneda can contribute defensively to a very effective degree as well as going forward, with the teenager ranking among Valladolid's best for successful tackles made and clearances per 90 (WhoScored).

Lauded for his "beastly" crossing ability by members of the media, the defender could well be a brilliant investment on Arsenal's part for just £20m.