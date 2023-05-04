Arsenal are pushing to sign Leicester City star Youri Tielemans and there is confidence growing he'll join them, according to reports.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

The Gunners are currently preparing for this summer window behind-the-scenes as Mikel Arteta's side continue their fight for a Premier League title on the field.

Arsenal are still in contention to win their first domestic crown in nearly 20 years, but if they cannot get it done, strengthening in key areas and reinforcing their ranks will be an all-important task for next campaign.

The north Londoners reportedly have a few targets on their agenda, most notably for the central midfield area, with Brighton star Moises Caicedo and West Ham's Declan Rice both in Arteta's thinking for 2023/2024.

Meanwhile, there have been suggestions that South American prodigy Vitor Roque and Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic are on Arsenal's agenda as well.

Links to Tielemans have also been sporadic over the last few months, but reporter Rudy Galetti, writing for Tribal Football, has an update on the matter.

According to his information, Arsenal are 'pushing' to sign the 25-year-old on a free deal and are attempting to convince the Belgian to join them.

As well as this, there is apparently a growing confidence from Arsenal's side that they can do just that, but they aren't the only club chasing him.

Tielemans is in demand across half of Europe, with Napoli, Roma, Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund also hot on his trail and could well make moves of their own.

What could Tielemans bring to Arsenal?

Signing him on a free deal could prove a shrewd move by Arsenal if they wish to add more creativity in the final third with Tielemans proving he can cut it in the top flight.

Called a 'magnificent' player by members of the media like journalist Robert Lusetich, former Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers back in 2021, stating:

"There will obviously be talks with the club in terms of his contract but I continue to work with him and help him improve as a player. That’s my only focus. ‘He is an outstanding player, one of Europe’s top midfielders. He is integral to our game and a joy to work with — a super professional. A young player with that focus is great to see."

As the Foxes seem set to lose Tielemans for nothing, their major loss could be Arsenal's undoubted gain.